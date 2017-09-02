News By Tag
Drone Directory Celebrates Strong Readership Growth in First Year of Trading
Drone Directory DronesUAVUAS.com Announces Internet and Social Media Readership figures for Year One
DronesUAVUAS.com has successfully established a rapidly growing organic online community during year one. The drone directory website has grown steadily since it's conception in 2016 and it is now complimented with a large and growing online community. Popular with people who are interested in the commercial aspects of drone technology, drone industry and services delivered by drones.
The drone directory helps other drone industry businesses to reach a wider audience by providing an online space that promotes leading innovative drone industry businesses and partners. Website users are able to search and select a drone industry businesses and drone service providers.
Social media users can find drone businesses and service providers in the normal way using service, industry field and locale specific hashtags. Aiming to provide better value than your average drone directory and actively encouraging direct contact from customers by promoting the businesses listed within the directory in numerous ways.
DronesUAVUAS.com is proving to be an attractive marketing investment with a high PR value which is highly relevant to anyone in the industry that needs to spread the word about unmanned vehicle products or drone services.
Owner / proprietor John Kelly states that "We are pleased that our online readership has become well established, growing as the unmanned drones industry has continued to grow and mature."
Website Audience Statistics
With an average of over 10k unique visits per month a healthy benchmark has been set for this small business, the company looks forward to improving, growing and developing in the coming years.
The stats reflect the initial marketing push in the period from site launch in August 2016 through to March in 2017, as expected the number of visitors starts to drop off in April likely due to people spending time outdoors. The main factor influencing growth is the focus on professionalism and authenticity. A quality assurance program ensures some basic checks are carried out enabling businesses to become "Verified". This is seen by many as an important factor in developing online trust, authenticity and credibility. The websites online communications constantly reinforce and highlight the need for quality and professionalism in the drone industry and the site will only list businesses that exhibit this trait. A fact that is evidenced when you start to break down audience statistics.
Each business listed in the drone directory has it's own visitor counter and some businesses who listed early in the first couple of months have received between 8k – 15k visits in the first year. The main factor influencing the amount of visits is the amount of information present in the business listing, business owners and marketers who write more about their business or product have a greater chance of being discovered by potential customers.
Social Media Audience Statistics
According to analytical stats on Twitter the main audience age range 67% are in the 25-45 age range, the readership is mostly male with a 70% / 30% split.
35% of the audience is Professional / Technical while 21% are Self-employed.
14% are senior management positions while 20% are white collar workers.
The social media audience is mainly interested in Technology, Business, News, Startups, Leadership, Entrepreneurs and Photography.
A steady organic follower increase has seen tweet impressions treble since the final month of beta (July '16) escalating to 484k impressions for the month of August 2017.
Kelly states: "We're excited to be involved and playing our part in the drones industry by helping to promote all types of drone industry businesses from unmanned vehicle manufacturers, drone app makers, drone distributors, insurers, retailers and drone service providers who are positioned across many industry sectors."
Working with established and new businesses the website provides a venue on the Internet where customers and potential customers can find companies operating in the unmanned vehicle industry and drone service providers. With many new players appearing in the drone industry there is a need for websites like DronesUAVUAS to provide valuable low cost marketing assistance to help startups get off the ground and get their name out there in the open marketplace.
The drone pilot directory section has become popular with industry leading professional drone pilots mainly because it showcases some of the world's leading and forward thinking UAV operators.
Kelly states: "We are keen to continue to provide on-line marketing support for drone pilot operators and drone industry businesses around the globe using innovative marketing techniques."
In addition to website and social media audiences the company is looking to develop new partnerships with progressive businesses and organizations who work in the unmanned drone industry sector and offers on-line advertising space for drone industry businesses looking to reach out to new customers.
With a mission to provide valuable yet competitively priced, low cost marketing platform to support the unmanned vehicle drone industry DronesUAVUAS.com provides an additional and alternative focal point to the mainstream drone news websites. It does this by publishing topical drone industry news and business review articles which gather useful and informative information from various sources and present it in a interesting and readable format that enables customers to discover drone industry businesses through organic search and social media.
For further information about advertising opportunities visit http://dronesuavuas.com/
About – DronesUavUas.com is a new international Drone Directory of unmanned vehicle manufacturers, retailers, operators, drone pilots, film & aerial photographers. The on-line business directory and marketplace connects b2b and b2c drone industry businesses with customers, professionals & enthusiasts.
Contact
Media Contact: Business Manager
Email: support@dronesuavuas.com
Company: DronesUAVUAS.com tm.
Original Release: http://dronesuavuas.com/
Contact
Business Manager
***@dronesuavuas.com
