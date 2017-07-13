News By Tag
New Unmanned Vehicle Industry Business Services Marketplace Launched
To compliment its rapidly growing Internet directory DronesUAVUAS.com is pleased to announce the launch of a new marketplace for the unmanned vehicle industry / drone services industry. In addition to showcasing featured products and drone services offered by the businesses listed in the directory this new b2b and b2c marketplace helps customers and industry professionals to find and connect with drone industry businesses.
Featuring links to all aspects of the drone industry including:
- Service providers offering drone services like aerial photography, precision agriculture, aerial survey and inspection, drone repairs
- Manufacturers of drone products and accessories for drones
- Drone commerce including retail and re-seller businesses
- Training providers, UAV drone flight school academies and ground school training
- Insurance industry and legal service specialists
- New and emerging drone industry and drone enterprise sectors as they evolve
For drone industry businesses the marketplace pages and business directory listing offer an outstanding opportunity to boost the online presence of a business by providing exceptional visibility and exposure to a large, growing internet and social media audience that is interested in the drones industry. Creating a business listing in the directory showcases the business and provides additional online recognition which helps to boost credibility and authenticity when viewed by potential customers. Fairly priced added value products like fire and forget featured business listings offer the best ROI and ensure that the business is seen in the marketplace directory and across connected social media sites.
About – DronesUavUas.com is a new international business directory marketplace and events publicity website venue for the drone industry. Established in 2016 and run by drone business enthusiasts with the purpose of showcasing and promoting the best of the Unmanned Vehicle Drone industry and its participants.
Supporting your company with portfolio style business listings and a strong social media presence DronesUavUas.com aims to become the go to site connecting and networking businesses and customers and indeed anyone who is interested in the drone industry around the world.
