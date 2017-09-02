 
Industry News





Finding the Imposed GST Rate on All Products and Services is Just One Click Away

Seair Exim Solutions provide a free access to their clients to get an updated list of imposed GST rate on all products comes under Chapter 1 to 98.
 
 
DELHI, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Seair Exim Solutions is all ready to update a list of GST rate on its website which will assist their Indian clients to find out the actual chapter-wise imposition of GST rate on various HSN code. With the advent of GST (Goods and Service Tax) imposition, all products and services have been divided into 5 tax slabs i.e. 0% or tax free, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Their clients will be able to find imposed GST tax on all the products comes under Chapter-1 to Chapter 98).

In order to get a desired result, you will be requisite to visit the website of Seair Exim solutions i.e. After that you will find a tab "GST rate". Click on it, two subcategories will appear i.e. "GST rate" and "SAC code". Click on "GST rate" to get an access to the list of chapter-wise imposition of GST tax on products. You will find total 98 chapters which contains other sub-chapters. Click on "SAC code" to find out the SAC codes defined for all services comes under 5 sections.

The news has been long-established by a spokesperson on a small meeting at Seair Exim Solutions. He said, "Now with the advent of GST, it is very important for every active Indian trader to know how to calculate imposed tax on their imported and exported commodities to understand the overall taxation system of India in import-export trade business. "He further added that," This page on our website, will be a one page stop solution to all the queries related to GST rate imposition and new Indian import-export taxation system.

About The Company

Seair Exim Solutions is a pioneer in the field of international import-export data providing services. It has a huge import-export database of more than 80+ nations which includes Russia, China, United Kingdom, United States, and Mexico, India and other European and Asian countries. Since 2009, it has becomes India's one of the leading market research companies which provide updated trade information for import export business around the globe. It is well-known in this industry for its most authentic and verified import export shipment providing services.

Kindly visit our website i.e. https://www.seair.co.in/gst.aspx to get useful guide for calculating applicable GST rate on all HSN code chapter-wise (from Chapter-1 to chapter-98).

To get in-depth information about GST tax and its imposition, feel free to email us on info@Seair .co.in (mailto:info@seair.co.in)

Media Contact
Seair Exim Solutions
011-413-255-15
***@seair.co.in
End
