Jon Rawls Is Making History With "Family Rap" On Soundcloud

Location:
Canberra - New South Wales - Australia

CANBERRA, Australia - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Whenever there is a talk about hip hop music you will generally relate yourself to 90's hip hop music. This is so because the golden era was born in the 90's itself originating in the Bronx. The era has grown immensely now for its phenomenal turntables and rapping. In this era of music arrives Jon Rawls with his immense artistry. He follows the nook and corner of hip hop details that you will fall in love with. His "Family Rap" is catering huge fan following for a childish way of access is particularly spectacular. If you want to listen to something enlightening you must listen to his "Family Rap".

Jon Rawls has infused boom bap kind of hip hop in his music creation which will make you feel wow. The song has a certain kind of story to say. A childish voice is given and he has given the rap in between that. The constructive layered music, the hitting from the drum has made it more wonderful. His encouraging voice, mind blowing vigor, the utter of relationship is crazy. The multi syllabic rhymes, the hard hitting and aggressive beats will keep you enticed.  The elevating music system, the superb presentation of rhythm and exact positioning of music will put you in the world of magic.

The Canberra born star has many things to give you with his ultrasonic kind of sound effect. If you are a true lover of good and energetic music, "Family Rap" will be perfect for your ear. The widely talked about artist has gained many fan followers on SoundCloud for his attractive vocal and rapid transition of musical employment. The uniform sound development, the trapped nature in the music will keep you in awe. If you want to get in touch with Jon Rawls you must visit Soundcloud.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/jonrawls/family-rap

Source:Music Promotion Club
