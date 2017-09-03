Real-life cyber attack cases: Learn how to buttress your defenses

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, speaks at CyberConnect 360 in Singapore organized by Axis Innovation and Jubilee Capital

Startups, cyber innovators, corporations and enterprises, cyber insurance providers, investors, venture capital funds, C-level executives, and financial services will converge on September 12, 2017, at the Singapore Stock Exchange in Singapore for this invitation-only event.Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake will be one of the speakers. He says, "Cybersecurity is a crucial factor in any business. Cyber attacks have been rampant recently and have been affecting various industries including finance, military defense, and media. This event will give the delegates a fresh outlook on cybersecurity from a global perspective."The whole day event will feature thought-provoking discussions on innovation and cybersecurity preparation. It will also have workshops and networking breaks. The delegates will get the opportunity to analyze real-life cyber attacks cases from companies that have experienced these breaches. An invitation-only VIP cocktail will conclude the event. The topics up for discussion include cyber-insurance, how to work with government cybersecurity regulators, authorities, critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, how to defend against a worldwide attack, how to deal with various aspects of breaches, and cyber threats in financial services.Other speakers include:Ed Frank, CEO, Axis InnovationIan Yip, CTO Asia Pacific, McAfeeJimmy Sng, Partner & Head of Cyber Risk, PwCJuliet Zhu, Investment Director, Jubilee Capital ManagementRob Sloan, Director of Cybersecurity Research, WSJ Pro CyberRobert Katz, Director, Innovation Intelligence InstituteRoy Teo, Director, Fintech & Innovation Group Monetary Authority of SingaporeDarkTrace is the conference platinum sponsor. The media partners include CIO Academy Asia, EuroCham, WSJ Pro Cybersecurity, Israel Advanced Technology Industries, Hong Kong Internet Finance Association, and CISO Mag.