Podbean Supports the Latin Podcast Awards 2017 Ceremony

Podbean a worldwide leader in podcast hosting has joined Audio Dice Network a bilingual podcast consortium and Undercover Makeup in honoring and recognizing Spanish & Latino (Ibero-America) podcasts from around the world.
 
 
WETUMPKA, Ala. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) competition is the only podcast awards in the world honoring the Ibero-American podcasts (Spanish and English).  The LPA is based out of the United Stated of America and is the only Bilingual podcasting competition in the world.

"Podbean is proud to support the diverse voices of podcasting."-David Xu, Podbean CEO

The LPAs are sponsored by the Audio Dice Network (independent podcast network) and Undercover Makeup.  The LPAs are proud to announce that Podbean, a worldwide leader in podcast hosting, has joined as corporate sponsor recognizing the future LPA winners from the United States, Spain, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Spain, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.

The nominees competed in 10 categories, four country awards, one international award, and the coveted Podcast of the Year award (LPA 2017). In total Podbean, Audio Dice, and Undercover Makeup are honoring 16 LPA winners.

How will this be decided?

A panel of international judges has selected the winners.  Podcasts were selected as finalists by their respective LPA countries and categories.  The panel of judges had the task of naming the finalists and the eventual winner of the coveted 2017 Podcast of the Year award.

Winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and the 2017 Podcast of the Year award will receive a "microphone statuette" (trophy) in recognition of their excellence which they can show the world and most importantly their listeners.

Soon there will be an announcement with the date for the ceremony of winners. For detailed information abut the finalists, you can go to the Latin Podcast Awards website.

Below are  the finalists for the LPA 2017

Latin Podcast 2017 Award "International"

Kryptocast- Costa Rica

Gordos wcj de Tanto Pop- Uruguay

Emilcar Daily- España

Te Invito un Café- República Dominicana

Emilio Cano Molina, Nikolas Urruzmendi, Andy Arias, Robert Sasuke

Latín Podcast 2017 Award, "Podcast of The Year "

Sangre Celestial – Gisele Regatao, KCRW.com

Te Invito un Café – Robert Sasuke, AudioDice.net

Ser Padre está de Madre- Danny Cruz and Nancy Sosa, UforiaOnDemand.com (Univision)

Cambio 180- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Cambio180

El Metapodcast- Joss Green- PuntoPrimario.com

Vía Podcast- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Viapodcast fm

Latín Podcast 2017 Award, "United States of America"(USA)

LEJADECH- Carlos Malovini- Lejadech

Vía Podcast- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Viapodcast fm

Ser Padre está de Madre- - Danny Cruz and Nancy Sosa, Uforia On Demand (Univision)

Potencial Millonario- Felix A. Montelara, Audio Dice Network

Sangre Celestial- Gisele Regatao, KCRW

Cambio 180- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Cambio180

Latín Podcast 2017 Award, By "Categories"

Atrs, Literature, and Music

• Talento Escondido

• El Escribidor

• Sangre Celeste

• El Bacán Bacán Podcast

Business

• Canal de Alta Especialidad

• Disruptivo

• Leaders in Motion

• Logra Tu Dream

Society and Culture

• Somos Afrobolivianos

• Prepárate

Family and Education

• Mirada Científica

• Ser Padre Está de Madre

• CapicúaFM

Hobbys and Games

• Autos y Carreras

• Gaming Reloaded

Podcasting

• El Metapodcast

• Vía Podcast

Religión

• Cambio 180

• LEJADECH

• ConCiencia Podcast

Self-help

• Te Invito un Café

• Potencial Millonario

Technology

• El Siglo 21 Es Hoy

• Emilcar Daily

• Click Deportes Podcasts

TV y Film

• Kryptocast

• Gordos de Tanto Pop

About Podbean:

Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting services as an industry leader for more than ten years. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication, monetization and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting platform. The Podbean community consists of over 140,000 podcasters and a rapidly expanding app user base. Podbean's apps for Android and iOS have reached over 1 million installs, with 300,000+ active monthly users. For more information, visit www.podbean.com.

About Audi Dice Network:

Audio Dice is a digital audio network catering to Spanish and English listeners. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American mainstream of podcast listeners. based out of the United States, for the world.  Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latino America via a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audi Dice delivers digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting. Please feel free to contact Audiodice [dot] net

About Undercover Makeup:

Undercovermakeup is a line of carefully selected skin care and makeup products for men and women, manufactured in the United States using excellent, natural ingredients. Undercover products are cruelty free and are never tested on animals. We are a small American business with American products to help you look good. Please feel free to contact Undercovermakeup[dot] com

