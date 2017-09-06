News By Tag
Podbean Supports the Latin Podcast Awards 2017 Ceremony
Podbean a worldwide leader in podcast hosting has joined Audio Dice Network a bilingual podcast consortium and Undercover Makeup in honoring and recognizing Spanish & Latino (Ibero-America) podcasts from around the world.
"Podbean is proud to support the diverse voices of podcasting."-
The LPAs are sponsored by the Audio Dice Network (independent podcast network) and Undercover Makeup. The LPAs are proud to announce that Podbean, a worldwide leader in podcast hosting, has joined as corporate sponsor recognizing the future LPA winners from the United States, Spain, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Spain, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.
The nominees competed in 10 categories, four country awards, one international award, and the coveted Podcast of the Year award (LPA 2017). In total Podbean, Audio Dice, and Undercover Makeup are honoring 16 LPA winners.
How will this be decided?
A panel of international judges has selected the winners. Podcasts were selected as finalists by their respective LPA countries and categories. The panel of judges had the task of naming the finalists and the eventual winner of the coveted 2017 Podcast of the Year award.
Winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and the 2017 Podcast of the Year award will receive a "microphone statuette" (trophy) in recognition of their excellence which they can show the world and most importantly their listeners.
Soon there will be an announcement with the date for the ceremony of winners. For detailed information abut the finalists, you can go to the Latin Podcast Awards website.
Below are the finalists for the LPA 2017
Latin Podcast 2017 Award "International"
Kryptocast- Costa Rica
Gordos wcj de Tanto Pop- Uruguay
Emilcar Daily- España
Te Invito un Café- República Dominicana
Emilio Cano Molina, Nikolas Urruzmendi, Andy Arias, Robert Sasuke
Latín Podcast 2017 Award, "Podcast of The Year "
Sangre Celestial – Gisele Regatao, KCRW.com
Te Invito un Café – Robert Sasuke, AudioDice.net
Ser Padre está de Madre- Danny Cruz and Nancy Sosa, UforiaOnDemand.com (Univision)
Cambio 180- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Cambio180
El Metapodcast-
Vía Podcast- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Viapodcast fm
Latín Podcast 2017 Award, "United States of America"(USA)
LEJADECH- Carlos Malovini- Lejadech
Vía Podcast- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Viapodcast fm
Ser Padre está de Madre- - Danny Cruz and Nancy Sosa, Uforia On Demand (Univision)
Potencial Millonario- Felix A. Montelara, Audio Dice Network
Sangre Celestial- Gisele Regatao, KCRW
Cambio 180- Melvin Rivera Velázquez- Cambio180
Latín Podcast 2017 Award, By "Categories"
Atrs, Literature, and Music
• Talento Escondido
• El Escribidor
• Sangre Celeste
• El Bacán Bacán Podcast
Business
• Canal de Alta Especialidad
• Disruptivo
• Leaders in Motion
• Logra Tu Dream
Society and Culture
• Somos Afrobolivianos
• Prepárate
Family and Education
• Mirada Científica
• Ser Padre Está de Madre
• CapicúaFM
Hobbys and Games
• Autos y Carreras
• Gaming Reloaded
Podcasting
• El Metapodcast
• Vía Podcast
Religión
• Cambio 180
• LEJADECH
• ConCiencia Podcast
Self-help
• Te Invito un Café
• Potencial Millonario
Technology
• El Siglo 21 Es Hoy
• Emilcar Daily
• Click Deportes Podcasts
TV y Film
• Kryptocast
• Gordos de Tanto Pop
About Podbean:
Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting services as an industry leader for more than ten years. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication, monetization and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting platform. The Podbean community consists of over 140,000 podcasters and a rapidly expanding app user base. Podbean's apps for Android and iOS have reached over 1 million installs, with 300,000+ active monthly users. For more information, visit www.podbean.com.
About Audi Dice Network:
Audio Dice is a digital audio network catering to Spanish and English listeners. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American mainstream of podcast listeners. based out of the United States, for the world. Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latino America via a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audi Dice delivers digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting. Please feel free to contact Audiodice [dot] net
About Undercover Makeup:
Undercovermakeup is a line of carefully selected skin care and makeup products for men and women, manufactured in the United States using excellent, natural ingredients. Undercover products are cruelty free and are never tested on animals. We are a small American business with American products to help you look good. Please feel free to contact Undercovermakeup[
