Mystery Traveler's Bizarre Adventure Accounts Mysteriously Left for Blogger, Published
A blogger received mysterious manuscripts (no return address) from an unknown, nomadic traveler, bizarrely left at her personal residence.The Mystery Traveler manuscript accounts, with rich, verified descriptions of place, contained strange requests.
Not sure what to make of this "Mystery Traveler", as he has since been dubbed, or why Travelfave.com was chosen, TravelFave ultimately decided to go with it. It has recently published the first manuscript of the two at Travelfave.com.
TravelFave's Michele W., initially perplexed and understandably disturbed by the strange manuscripts which were addressed to TravelFave and delivered by hand to her home address (unlisted on TravelFave), has come to embrace the Mystery Traveler and his unusual accounts:
"We didn't know why these were being sent or whether the accounts are true," she says, "but the place details checked out and the descriptions were extremely compelling… These articles are basically the most interesting travel adventure accounts that I have read, so we decided to publish them and let our readers decide for themselves. Either this is a hoax or this is really someone living on the fringe- however you look at it, these amazing accounts are worth reading."
The second manuscript received roughly two weeks ago, in the same manner as the first manuscript, deals with a bizarre bequest and involves an account of the Mystery Traveler's illegal journey through the Parisian catacombs (based on another contract hire). The second manuscript had similar instructions to the first and TravelFave has begun a dossier on the Mystery Traveler at Mystery Traveler Dossier (https://travelfave.com/
Learn more about the Mystery Traveler by clicking here (https://travelfave.com/
