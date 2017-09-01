Beacon Publishing Group Releases "A Bench by Memory Lake" Written by John Vance in Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "A Bench by Memory Lake" written by author John Vance and narrated by Sean Lenhart in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "A Bench by Memory Lake" written by author John Vance and narrated by Sean Lenhart in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!An engaging and intelligent woman seeking to end her unsatisfying marriage to a US congressman, an acclaimed sports writer facing a major professional crisis, and an effervescent and quick-witted major-league ball-player's wife dealing with a predominant fear of her own, find comfort and resolution of their personal problems which touches the heart, titillates the funny bone, and reflects on the debilitating effects of guilt, and the need for personal freedom.The three characters are united not only by their friendship and budding affection, but also by an emotional connection to a body of water located just outside of Minneapolis.Download your copy of "A Bench by Memory Lake" written by author John Vance and narrated by Sean Lenhart on audible in the United States here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com