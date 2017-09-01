 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Sean Lenhart
* John Vance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "A Bench by Memory Lake" Written by John Vance in Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "A Bench by Memory Lake" written by author John Vance and narrated by Sean Lenhart in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"A Bench by Memory Lake" written by John Vance
"A Bench by Memory Lake" written by John Vance
NEW YORK - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "A Bench by Memory Lake" written by author John Vance and narrated by Sean Lenhart in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

An engaging and intelligent woman seeking to end her unsatisfying marriage to a US congressman, an acclaimed sports writer facing a major professional crisis, and an effervescent and quick-witted major-league ball-player's wife dealing with a predominant fear of her own, find comfort and resolution of their personal problems which touches the heart, titillates the funny bone, and reflects on the debilitating effects of guilt, and the need for personal freedom.

The three characters are united not only by their friendship and budding affection, but also by an emotional connection to a body of water located just outside of Minneapolis.

Download your copy of "A Bench by Memory Lake"  written by author John Vance and narrated by Sean Lenhart on audible in the United States here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/A-Bench-by-Memory-Lake...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Sean Lenhart, John Vance
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share