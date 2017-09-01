News By Tag
Enmarket Presents Donation to Houston Texas
As part of the "All American Day," employees donated $5 and dressed in red, white and blue jeans. Representatives from enmarket's corporate office are pictured here. (BACK ROW LEFT to RIGHT) Doug Carroll, Cathy James, Matt Clements, Kelley Miller, Jeannie Sainz, Caroline Sexton, Emily Smith, Angie Bivins, Cory VanVoorhis, Jeanie Fields, Marian Moody and Brent Scoggins. (FRONT ROW LEFT to RIGHT) Rick Howard, Linsey Reynolds and Jackie Coleman.
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which operates as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information, please call 912-236-1331 or visit http://www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
http://www.enmarket.com
MClements@enmarkstations.com
