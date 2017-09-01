 
News By Tag
* Convenience Stores
* Donation
* Hurricane Relief
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Enmarket Presents Donation to Houston Texas

 
 
Enmarket employees collect donations for Houston
Enmarket employees collect donations for Houston
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Enmarket and Colonial Group, Inc. management and employees donate over $14,000 to the American Red Cross Association for the community of Houston, TX. The companies held "All American Day," encouraging employees to donate and dress in red, white, and blue jeans.

As part of the "All American Day," employees donated $5 and dressed in red, white and blue jeans. Representatives from enmarket's corporate office are pictured here. (BACK ROW LEFT to RIGHT) Doug Carroll, Cathy James, Matt Clements, Kelley Miller, Jeannie Sainz, Caroline Sexton, Emily Smith, Angie Bivins, Cory VanVoorhis, Jeanie Fields, Marian Moody and Brent Scoggins. (FRONT ROW LEFT to RIGHT) Rick Howard, Linsey Reynolds and Jackie Coleman.

ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which operates as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information, please call 912-236-1331 or visit http://www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.

CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
http://www.enmarket.com
MClements@enmarkstations.com
End
Source:Carriage Trade PR
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Phone:9128449990
Tags:Convenience Stores, Donation, Hurricane Relief
Industry:Retail
Location:Savannah - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share