Austin Business Journal Interviewed Formaspace CEO, Jeff Turk

Meet our CEO, Jeff Turk! Read his interview with Austin Business Journal when Formaspace first moved into our current location.

Jeff Turk Formaspace CEO

I arrived in Austin in the fall of 2005. I was just coming back from West Africa, so all I had was two backpacks and a laptop. I bought two chairs and air mattress at WalMart got an apartment on East Riverside Drive and founded Council Oak Investors. We closed the fund in 42 days, and the apartment was condemned by the city the following week. Formaspace was the first acquisition in the fund.I'm not sure I understand the question. Unless you own something completely proprietary, don't people always make the difference?I like solving problems creatively. I like working with people I like and respect. And I love being part of our client's workspaces. We're in all kinds of spaces, from national labs doing top-secret research to robotics and aerospace projects to the set of Gray's Anatomy. How cool is that?Whoa – you might as well ask "Duke Ellington or King Oliver?" I'm a child of the 80's. When Elvis broke out with 'Love Me Tender' my parents were tweens. The Beatles broke up before I was born. I prefer for the music to fit the context of the environment. If I'm down in South Texas I might tune in a little Tejano, if I'm in Chicago I might listen to my wife's Southside music, if I'm clubbing in Austin it could be Bob Schneider, but right now I'm at our very loud, very amped-up factory and Nickelback is playing in my head.I'm not sure if I can name just one, but if I did, it might be 'Good to Great.' Actually anything by Jim Collins. And Gladwell, and the 'Topgrading Guys', and Jack Welch, especially 'Winning.' Who doesn't like to win? The best book I read in 2009 was 'Who' by Geoff Smart and Randy Street, which I think is actually better than Topgrading. I also like the concept of lifestyle design outlined in 'The Four Hour Workweek.' I recommend reading anything Warren Buffet has written as well as transcripts of everything he has said. I just recommend reading in general.