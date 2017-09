ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Exploding the Neuropathy Niche in Your Practice" Webinar

Contact

Kitty Franklin

858.966.9047

***@chirotouch.com Kitty Franklin858.966.9047

End

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Exploding the Neuropathy Niche in Your Practice" Webinar with Dr. Jonathan WalkerSan Diego, CA—September 7, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Exploding the Neuropathy Niche in Your Practice," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 10:00am PST. CTAcademy will be joined by Dr. Jonathan Walker, President of Neuropathy Elite and PI Marketing Elite.Treating peripheral neuropathy is one of the largest untapped opportunities in the current chiropractic healthcare market. These patients are in desperate need of the relief that chiropractors can provide, and are some of the most rewarding patients to care for.In this webinar, Dr. Jonathan Walker will discuss:● The science behind diagnosing and effectively treating peripheral neuropathy● How to manage the most difficult neuropathy cases that aren't responding to conventional treatment● Marketing strategies that pull neuropathy patients like a magnet to a chiropractor's office● How chiropractors can position themselves as the go-to neuropathy expert in their community"Learning how to treat peripheral neuropathy is a natural fit for a chiropractor because chiropractic care focuses on the root cause of a patient's symptoms rather than treating those symptoms with medication,"said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "We're thrilled to have Dr. Walker join this webinar to share his insight on how expanding one's practice to include patients with peripheral neuropathy can contribute to building a successful practice."Other recent CTAcademy webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,""The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make." The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more. This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars. These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.ctacademy.net To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/ l/124901/2017- 07-27/v4ch6? utm... About ChiroTouchChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.