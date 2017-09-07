News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Exploding the Neuropathy Niche in Your Practice" Webinar
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Exploding the Neuropathy Niche in Your Practice" Webinar with Dr. Jonathan Walker
San Diego, CA—September 7, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Treating peripheral neuropathy is one of the largest untapped opportunities in the current chiropractic healthcare market. These patients are in desperate need of the relief that chiropractors can provide, and are some of the most rewarding patients to care for.
In this webinar, Dr. Jonathan Walker will discuss:
● The science behind diagnosing and effectively treating peripheral neuropathy
● How to manage the most difficult neuropathy cases that aren't responding to conventional treatment
● Marketing strategies that pull neuropathy patients like a magnet to a chiropractor's office
● How chiropractors can position themselves as the go-to neuropathy expert in their community
"Learning how to treat peripheral neuropathy is a natural fit for a chiropractor because chiropractic care focuses on the root cause of a patient's symptoms rather than treating those symptoms with medication,"
Other recent CTAcademy webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
