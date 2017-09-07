 
Peerless-AV® Joins Crestron Certified Integrated Partner (CIP) Program

Partnership between industry leaders ensures seamless integration with Peerless-AV's Outdoor Displays
 
 
AURORA, Ill. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, today announced it has been named a Crestron Integrated Partner (CIP) for its UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs and Xtreme™ Outdoor Displays.

Crestron partners with the world's leading manufacturers to provide top tier automation control systems. As a Crestron Integrated Partner, Peerless-AV's solutions will offer a seamless integration of Crestron residential and commercial automation, offering consumers a superior user experience.

"We are excited to be joining Crestron's Certified Integrator Partner program," said Earl Naegele, Managing Director of Commercial Sales, Peerless-AV. "Through this partnership, we will continue to offer our best in class portfolio of outdoor solutions, now integrated with the finest automation systems across the industry. This is the perfect partnership between the leader in automation control systems and the leader in audio and video solutions."

Peerless-AV's UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs (UV492 (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/u...), UV552 (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/u...), and UV652) will be the first group of solutions featuring the Crestron certification.

Now available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs can be seen at the CEDIA Expo, Booth 5008, from September 7-9.

For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-av.com, http://www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Contact
Beth Gard
***@lotus823.com
Click to Share