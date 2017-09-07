News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peerless-AV® Joins Crestron Certified Integrated Partner (CIP) Program
Partnership between industry leaders ensures seamless integration with Peerless-AV's Outdoor Displays
Crestron partners with the world's leading manufacturers to provide top tier automation control systems. As a Crestron Integrated Partner, Peerless-AV's solutions will offer a seamless integration of Crestron residential and commercial automation, offering consumers a superior user experience.
"We are excited to be joining Crestron's Certified Integrator Partner program," said Earl Naegele, Managing Director of Commercial Sales, Peerless-AV. "Through this partnership, we will continue to offer our best in class portfolio of outdoor solutions, now integrated with the finest automation systems across the industry. This is the perfect partnership between the leader in automation control systems and the leader in audio and video solutions."
Peerless-AV's UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs (UV492 (https://www.peerless-
Now available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs can be seen at the CEDIA Expo, Booth 5008, from September 7-9.
For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Driving Technology Through Innovation
For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.
Contact
Beth Gard
***@lotus823.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 07, 2017