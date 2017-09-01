News By Tag
STRATIS Celebrates Internet of Things Installation In Their 150,000th Smart Apartment
The installation represents the most advanced technological deployment of access, energy, and automation management and control in multifamily and campus communities.
Property Managers use the STRATIS app or web interface to manage access from the unit throughout the building, eliminating multiple platforms for more secure access control. Property Managers control temperature and lighting during construction and unit vacancy, further decreasing their operating costs. And finally, Property Managers receive alerts for leak and smoke detection, mitigating damages in the event of an incident, all at far less cost than traditional building control systems. Residents use the STRATIS mobile app to enter their apartment building and unit, change the temperature in the unit, manage the thermostat schedule, control lighting, and receive leak and smoke notifications.
STRATIS is the nation's leading Multifamily IoT platform, with smart technology embedded in every major city across 46 states. StratIS software securely integrates with leading smart home products like Nest, Schlage, Lyric, and GE, providing cost, time, and energy savings to building developers and property managers, as well as traditional smart home benefits to apartment residents.
"This innovative IoT install represents the importance of a tech company's focus on their end users needs and wants," said Tom Bowles, VP of STRATIS. "Our primary goal at STRATIS is simplifying the benefits of the IoT in the real world and perfecting that process for ubiquitous use. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to management and control of apartments and campuses and we're excited to lead the way."
According to Readwrite, British semiconductor firm Softbank, estimates that one trillion IoT devices will be built between 2017 and 2035, adding $5 trillion to the global GDP. By 2020, Cisco estimates that there will be 3.4 connected devices per person.
"The numbers are there and they are strong," added STRATIS CEO Felicite Moorman. "Mass adoption of the Internet of Things in apartments and campuses is here to stay. Increasing net operating income via technology increases the value of Owners' portfolios and Residents will continue to demand technology amenities that save them time and money."
To find out more about the mobile app, set up an interview with our C-level executives or arrange a media tour of an IoT install, please contact our Director of Marketing Jim Calder at jim@STRATISIoT.com. Please also visit http://www.STRATISIoT.com for more information.
James Calder
***@stratisiot.com
