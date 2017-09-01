News By Tag
Larson Legacy Concert: Michael R. Jackson at Adelphi University on September 24 at 3:00 p.m
A work-in-progress concert reading of the musical White Girl in Danger
White Girl In Danger is a dark musical comedy about Keesha Gibbs, an African-American teen who lives in the "blackground"
Says Jackson of his work: "My mission as a musical theater writer is to make work that is utterly challenging and completely accessible. I aim to write stories and songs that amplify ideas that are titillating and outrageous. One of my favorite quotes from literature is from Herman Melville when he says 'Woe to him who seeks to please rather than to appall.' I'm greedy and want to do both. I don't believe in binaries; I just believe in holding a mirror up to life and telling the truth."
Michael R. Jackson holds a B.F.A. and M.F.A. in playwriting and musical theatre writing from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. As a songwriter, he has seen his work performed at NAMT, The 24 Hour Musicals, The Barrington Stage Company, Merkin Hall, the Laurie Beechman Theater, Feinstein's/
The Larson Legacy Concert Series at the Adelphi PAC celebrates the next generation of artists at the college home of the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT Jonathan Larson ('82). Each year, the American Theatre Wing presents emerging creators of musical theatre with The Jonathan Larson Grants. Each year, select recipients of these grants will be showcased at the Adelphi PAC in this series to help nurture and support the next generation of creative artists to carry on Jonathan Larson's legacy. Past recipients of these grants have gone on to create the Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Grey Gardens, Next To Normal, Elf, Hands on a Hardbody, A Christmas Story and many more.
The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale for $25 with discounts are available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
