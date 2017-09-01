 
News By Tag
* Young Acheiver
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Ram Chhawchharia, Director of Hidden Brains, Honored with 'Gujarat's Young Achiever' Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Young Acheiver
* Award

Industry:
* Mobile

Location:
* Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
* Awards

AHMEDABAD, India - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Zee Media (ZMCL) announced Gujarat's Young Achievers Award on 4th September, 2017 at Karnavati Club, Ahmedabad. Mr. Vijay Rupani was the Chief Guest and Mr. Nitinbhai Patel was the Guest of Honor of this event. Stalwarts from the field of politics, business and bureaucracy marked their presence in the launch event of 'Zee 24 Kalak' and relaunch of 'DNA'.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Mr. Vijay Rupani, Essel Group Chairman & Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Jagdeesh Chandra CEO of Zee's regional channels presented this prestigious award to Mr. Ram Chhawchharia at a gala awards event attended by India's leading entrepreneurs, business stalwarts as well as government officials.

Mr. Ram Chhawchharia, COO & Director - Sales, also one of the co-founders of Hidden Brains leads the organization's operations, sales strategy and key business initiatives of the company. Driven by the passion for innovation and having global perspective, Mr. Ram has nurtured this company to grow exponentially and serve client base of over 2300 from 107 different countries.

Leading the technological journey of Hidden Brains, he has shaped the organization to a full-fledged enterprise services provider. He is truly an inspirational model for young and budding entrepreneurs.

About Hidden Brains: Hidden Brains is a global provider of IT consulting and Enterprise Solutions in India catering to various technology platforms and addressing complex business challenges across diverse industry domains such as healthcare, retail, real estate, education, security, oil and gas. Its team of passionate innovators and industry experts help enterprises increase productivity, enhance collaboration and drive more transactions.

To know more about Mr. Ram Chhawchharia visit: http://www.hiddenbrains.com/meet-brains.html
End
Source:
Email:***@hiddenbrains.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hidden Brains News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share