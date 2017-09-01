News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ram Chhawchharia, Director of Hidden Brains, Honored with 'Gujarat's Young Achiever' Award
Chief Minister of Gujarat Mr. Vijay Rupani, Essel Group Chairman & Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Jagdeesh Chandra CEO of Zee's regional channels presented this prestigious award to Mr. Ram Chhawchharia at a gala awards event attended by India's leading entrepreneurs, business stalwarts as well as government officials.
Mr. Ram Chhawchharia, COO & Director - Sales, also one of the co-founders of Hidden Brains leads the organization's operations, sales strategy and key business initiatives of the company. Driven by the passion for innovation and having global perspective, Mr. Ram has nurtured this company to grow exponentially and serve client base of over 2300 from 107 different countries.
Leading the technological journey of Hidden Brains, he has shaped the organization to a full-fledged enterprise services provider. He is truly an inspirational model for young and budding entrepreneurs.
About Hidden Brains: Hidden Brains is a global provider of IT consulting and Enterprise Solutions in India catering to various technology platforms and addressing complex business challenges across diverse industry domains such as healthcare, retail, real estate, education, security, oil and gas. Its team of passionate innovators and industry experts help enterprises increase productivity, enhance collaboration and drive more transactions.
To know more about Mr. Ram Chhawchharia visit: http://www.hiddenbrains.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse