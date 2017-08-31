 

Announcing Personal Injury Doctors That Put Your Needs First

Personal injury doctors treating injured federal workers and auto accident victims in new location.
 
Work Injury Care Experts
Work Injury Care Experts
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The outstanding professionals at 1-800-CLINICS are thrilled to announce that they are recognized as the personal injury doctors that puts patients' needs first. They have been providing care of patients that go through federal workers compensation and other personal injury for years, and they are currently accepting new patients.

One DOL doctor said, "We listen to the needs of our patients because we know that they will need help beyond their health because there is a lot of paperwork that needs to be properly documented and filed. By treating each patient as a priority, we do not miss a beat when it comes to care and communication."

Over the years, they have developed a sound system for patient care to ensure that each part of the process is comfortable for the patient. From hiring a friendly and knowledgeable staff to providing a comfortable atmosphere to offering guidance throughout each step, the personal injury doctors are a top choice in the area.

"When I suffered from an injury on the job, I was told I needed to get workers compensation," one patient said. "But I thought I had to go to the company doctor, and they just were not giving me the complete care I thought that I deserved. I found out from a friend that had gone through a similar situation that the personal injury doctor was up to me. I left the company doctors and found myself to be in great hands that were always available when I needed help."

A DOL doctor understands the importance of each aspect from patient care to clearly documenting the injury and then properly linking it to the actions that caused it. To learn more about a DOL doctor in your area, reach out to 1-800-CLINICS.

