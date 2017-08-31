 

September 2017
August 2017
31


Announcing a Professional Newborn Photographer Taking On New Clients

Mary Elizabeth Photography now scheduling new sessions for newborns, maternity photography, and more.
 
Newborn Photographer in Laguna Niguel
Newborn Photographer in Laguna Niguel
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Mary Elizabeth Photography is happy to announce that she is taking on new clients that are searching for a family photographer. With years of experience as a newborn photographer in Laguna Niguel, CA, Mary Elizabeth knows how to capture those precious moments that hang in homes and hold the memories of that time in the lives of parents and their children. A professional family photographer uses advanced equipment and skilled techniques to get beautiful results.

One client of the newborn photographer said, "At first, we weren't going to hire a professional for the maternity photos because we thought we would be able to do this on our own with the camera on my phone, but the details just weren't there. When we brought in Mary Elizabeth, she listened to our goals but also had a clear vision, and the quality of each photo was exactly what I was hoping for. We immediately booked an appointment for newborn photos and look forward to many family photos for years to come."

Most clients agreed that the primary reason for scheduling an appointment with a professional newborn photographer is the quality of the work and the work ethic that is applied.

"These family photographs have a permanent spot on my wall and by my bedside, and everyone that visits my home will see them. I wanted to make sure these moments were captured, and Mary Elizabeth did that beautifully," another client brought up. "And she was on-time and prepared for the photo shoot."

Mary Elizabeth Photography is taking on new clients and you can learn more by reaching out to schedule an appointment and by looking at her portfolio. Beyond having a professional work ethic and a friendly attitude, you get photos that are captured with beauty and integrity.

Source:Mary Elizabeth Photography
