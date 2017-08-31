Country(s)
Announcing a Professional Newborn Photographer Taking On New Clients
Mary Elizabeth Photography now scheduling new sessions for newborns, maternity photography, and more.
One client of the newborn photographer said, "At first, we weren't going to hire a professional for the maternity photos because we thought we would be able to do this on our own with the camera on my phone, but the details just weren't there. When we brought in Mary Elizabeth, she listened to our goals but also had a clear vision, and the quality of each photo was exactly what I was hoping for. We immediately booked an appointment for newborn photos and look forward to many family photos for years to come."
Most clients agreed that the primary reason for scheduling an appointment with a professional newborn photographer is the quality of the work and the work ethic that is applied.
"These family photographs have a permanent spot on my wall and by my bedside, and everyone that visits my home will see them. I wanted to make sure these moments were captured, and Mary Elizabeth did that beautifully,"
Mary Elizabeth Photography is taking on new clients and you can learn more by reaching out to schedule an appointment and by looking at her portfolio. Beyond having a professional work ethic and a friendly attitude, you get photos that are captured with beauty and integrity.
