educogym Canary Wharf examine shocking claims about the health of 50 year old men in the UK

Statistics have been released showing that at least one tenth of 50 year old men have a heart age at least 10 years older than their age. educogym Canary Wharf discuss this shocking evidence.

heart disease

-- Heart disease is the main cause of death among men and women. This month in the UK, The public Health England have predicted that 7,400 people will die from heart disease, "Your heart is literally what keeps you alive, and the fact that so many people don't look after their hearts, and their bodies is shocking" says Orlstyne Wilson, Educogym personal trainer, Canary Wharf."The worst part about it, is most of these deaths are preventable, and a quarter are under the age of 75. With a good diet, and exercise, like the kind we provide at educogym Canary Wharf, not only does your body get fit, but your heart does too, these deaths are so easily preventable with the right knowledge and training" explained Godfrey, personal trainer at Canary Wharf Educogym.So what are the best ways to prevent heart disease, fatal heart attacks and stroke? Rhia Okoye, educogym's newest personal trainer explains "Keeping active, managing your weight, eating plenty of fibre, quitting smoking and many more will all help reduce your risk of heart disease and strokes, according to the NHS. At educogym Canary Wharf, we focus on utilising your entire mind, body and life, an all round health is so important, not just looking good".PHE said that over half of those questioned did not even know their blood pressure, and as much as 5.6 million people in the UK have high blood pressure without realising. "a very simple blood pressure test can be a simple step to extending your life" said Mica Smith, personal trainer at educogym Canary Wharf.Have you checked your blood pressure lately? Or your overall health? At Educogym Canary Wharf you can complete our health score card and receive a free 32 page report on tips to improve your mind, body and lifestyle.