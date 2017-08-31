 
Announcing the 2017 Behavioral Finance Symposium (and workshops!) -- Nov 3rd and 4th at Golden Gate

Program features best-selling author Leonard Mlodinow ("Subliminal"), with Finance Prof. Greg Filbeck from Penn State, Financial Coach Saundra Davis, CIO Larry Berman, and Economics Prof. Shachar Kari from UC Berkeley.
 
 
Behavioral Finance Symposium
Behavioral Finance Symposium
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Forum for Behavioral Finance and Economics announces the launch of its web site at BehavioralFinance.com and the opening of registration for the 2017 Behavioral Finance Symposium. Now in its fifth year, this event represents a unique collaboration between industry and academia to provide relevant and applicable education on behavioral finance to financial and corporate professionals as well as individual investors and traders. The event is co-produced this year by the CMT Association and graciously hosted by Golden Gate University in their downtown campus at 536 Mission Street, San Francisco.

Already established as a unique and standout event in the Bay area, the 2017 Behavioral Finance Symposium now expands to a national audience with the help of the CMT Association and the worldwide launch of its web site at BehavioralFinance.com. Richard Lehman, Founder of the Symposium and Adjunct Professor of Behavioral Finance at GGU and UC Berkeley Extension, notes "We are very excited to mark the occasion of our fifth year with five-time best-selling author Leonard Mlodinow as our special guest. As an Instructor of Behavioral Finance, I find Dr. Mlodinow's book "Subliminal" to be one of the most important books in the field for understanding the hidden forces that drive our actions and decisions."

This year, the Symposium also adds a half day of comprehensive workshops and a gala 'meet the experts' reception to the program. Details and event registration are available at http://bit.ly/BeFiPRLog. Questions regarding passes and other media inquiries may be directed to info@behavioralfinance.com.

Richard Lehman
Krisanne Nuguid
Behavioral Finance, Economics, Education
Finance
San Francisco - California - United States
Events
