Announcing the 2017 Behavioral Finance Symposium (and workshops!) -- Nov 3rd and 4th at Golden Gate
Program features best-selling author Leonard Mlodinow ("Subliminal"), with Finance Prof. Greg Filbeck from Penn State, Financial Coach Saundra Davis, CIO Larry Berman, and Economics Prof. Shachar Kari from UC Berkeley.
Already established as a unique and standout event in the Bay area, the 2017 Behavioral Finance Symposium now expands to a national audience with the help of the CMT Association and the worldwide launch of its web site at BehavioralFinance.com. Richard Lehman, Founder of the Symposium and Adjunct Professor of Behavioral Finance at GGU and UC Berkeley Extension, notes "We are very excited to mark the occasion of our fifth year with five-time best-selling author Leonard Mlodinow as our special guest. As an Instructor of Behavioral Finance, I find Dr. Mlodinow's book "Subliminal"
This year, the Symposium also adds a half day of comprehensive workshops and a gala 'meet the experts' reception to the program. Details and event registration are available at http://bit.ly/
