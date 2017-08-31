News By Tag
Perle PoE+ Media Converters Network & Power Video Cameras in Coldplay Tour
VER chooses Perle for their high-quality design and reliable reputation
VER, the largest owner of single-mode fiber cable in the United States, is responsible for the fiber network, audio, video and sound equipment at every venue over the course of the Coldplay tour.
Derek Burt, Head of the Concert Touring Division at VER, comments, The show must go on, and you only get one shot at it. All equipment used needs to be rugged and stand up to extreme fluctuating conditions.
The Coldplay set is split over several stages. To cover each angle of each stage, Panasonic Robotic PoE+ Video Cameras are setup and controlled over standard UTP Ethernet cables. Burt needed a solution to power the PoE+ cameras over standard UTP cables while simultaneously transmitting the video data back out over the Single mode fiber network.
By connecting the video cameras to Perle PoE+ Media Converters, this was achieved. The Media Converters transparently connect copper to fiber for data transmission, and inject 30W PoE+ power up the UTP cable to the video camera while withstanding the vibrations and shocks found in concert operating environments.
Burt explains, "We wanted something which was enterprise grade, robust and 24/7 online. We felt that the Perle product was in keeping with what we wanted to do. We simply cannot risk our reputation on products failing during the show."
In addition to Perle Fiber Media Converters, all VER Engineers have Perle PINJ30 PoE / PoE+ Mid-span Injectors in their tool kits for use in environments where copper to fiber connectivity is not required.
ABOUT VER: www.ver.com
VER, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a leading global provider of production equipment and engineering support. With the world's largest inventory of rental equipment, VER supplies the most advanced technology to a broad array of clients in the TV, cinema, live events, broadcast and corporate markets. Clients rely on VER's depth of experience in Audio, Video, Lighting, LED, Cameras, Rigging, Media Servers, Fiber and more. With 35 offices across North America and Europe, 24/7 support, and unparalleled expertise, VER can support any live or taped production anywhere in the world.
