Perle PoE+ Media Converters Network & Power Video Cameras in Coldplay Tour

VER chooses Perle for their high-quality design and reliable reputation

Contact

Perle Systems

1 800-467-3753

***@perle.com Perle Systems1 800-467-3753

End

-- The amount of infrastructure required for a 28 stop concert, such as the current Coldplaytour, is immense. For the show to come together, the video cameras, sound and lighting equipment need to be powered and networked at each arena or stadium. The entire set is then transported from one location to the next in conditions that range from dry and dusty to humid and raining.VER, the largest owner of single-mode fiber cable in the United States, is responsible for the fiber network, audio, video and sound equipment at every venue over the course of the Coldplay tour.Derek Burt, Head of the Concert Touring Division at VER, comments,The Coldplay set is split over several stages. To cover each angle of each stage, Panasonic Robotic PoE+ Video Cameras are setup and controlled over standard UTP Ethernet cables. Burt needed a solution to power the PoE+ cameras over standard UTP cables while simultaneously transmitting the video data back out over the Single mode fiber network.By connecting the video cameras to Perle PoE+ Media Converters, this was achieved. The Media Converters transparently connect copper to fiber for data transmission, and inject 30W PoE+ power up the UTP cable to the video camera while withstanding the vibrations and shocks found in concert operating environments.Burt explains, "In addition to Perle Fiber Media Converters, all VER Engineers have Perle PINJ30 PoE / PoE+ Mid-span Injectors in their tool kits for use in environments where copper to fiber connectivity is not required.Find out more by reading the Coldplay Case Study ( https://www.perle.com/ applications_ solutions/entertainmen... ).ABOUT VER: www.ver.comVER, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a leading global provider of production equipment and engineering support. With the world's largest inventory of rental equipment, VER supplies the most advanced technology to a broad array of clients in the TV, cinema, live events, broadcast and corporate markets. Clients rely on VER's depth of experience in Audio, Video, Lighting, LED, Cameras, Rigging, Media Servers, Fiber and more. With 35 offices across North America and Europe, 24/7 support, and unparalleled expertise, VER can support any live or taped production anywhere in the world.Contact