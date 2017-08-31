Finance management software - Elvis ERP

Elvis a finance management software schools and financial management Erp for business. Used in many institutions or companies to mange finance process.

--Finance management is one of the hectic and complicated work or segment in every institutions, companies etc. Elvis finance management software will make that hectic work into simple transparent well written document.Elvis finance management software includes Bank registration, Income/expense, approval list, cash book, ledger, statements etc. All the transactions which are happening in relation with the institution will be recorded.It is used in many institutions and companies to manage financial procedure. Finance management module in Elvis Erp helps every business to achieve excellent finance management.This ensures us to track the cash flow, by which it was approved etc. The chance for fraudulent will become minimal with the help of Elvis finance.Elvis finance management software can maintain even minute details of payment and expense. No matter of losing records as all the details is saved and can we back up all the details.Elvis Financial management Erp will accelerates business financial close and provides strong expense management. It will help in financial planing and analysis for all business.You can also manage financial process of multiple branches of your business by Elvis group of institutions management software module. By this management can analyse finance of all centers from one place.