Embedded Systems Market Worth $171.04 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: This report evaluates the current levels of global expenditure invested in the Embedded systems market. In the next decade, the Embedded systems market will register strong growth. Visiongain forecasts that between 2017 and 2022, established Embedded systems markets will see growth due to new products coming onto the market, and the need for more effective and innovative micro-controllers. Visiongain anticipates that ongoing investment and market consolidation will be strong over the long term as large-scale, ongoing programmes come to fruition and security issues in the Asia-Pacific drive spending. Additionally, rising technological advancement in established markets will drive growth in different submarkets.
The 130+ page report contains 120+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the embedded systems market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2022 for the two leading sets of submarkets, namely By Type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software), and by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, and Others.
The 130+ page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 leading regional markets and the rest of the world market, with 8 national markets as well as three Rest of Region markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering more 10 companies leading the field in embedded systems.
The Embedded Systems Market Forecast 2017-2022: By Type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software), by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), by National Market (Including China, US, UK, India and More), with Leading Companies Discussed report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the embedded system market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the embedded systems industry.
