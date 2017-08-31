News By Tag
Aplicaciones Tecnológicas provides training of aluminothermic welding
With the development of Apliweld® Secure + (https://lightningprotection-
With this method, users of Apliweld® will not only save costs in the acquisition of the material for the welding, but also in storage, transport, training and labour. They will only have to take into account a single compound reference for all connections. This improves welding process times and increases the equipment life-time, besides it enables work to continue with wind and humidity.
These advantages make Apliweld® Secure + a very useful system for making permanent bonding connections, with results of maximum confidence, convincing all companies that have tried it.
See this video for all the advantages of Apliweld® Secure + (https://youtu.be/
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA
***@at3w.com
