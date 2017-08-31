 
News By Tag
* Exothermic Welding
* Aluminothermic Welding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paterna
  Valencia
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Aplicaciones Tecnológicas provides training of aluminothermic welding

 
 
exhothermic_welding_course
exhothermic_welding_course
PATERNA, Spain - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- At Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, besides offering integral protection against lightning and surges, we are experts in exothermic welding (also called aluminothermic). Therefore, many companies have requested specific training in this type of welding by our specialized staff.

With the development of Apliweld® Secure + (https://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/apliweld-exothermic-welding/s2xat4) system, an innovative exothermic welding format, we have revolutionized the future of exothermic welding and many companies want to be at the forefront. The key to this system is that it replaces traditional welding powder and its manual activation with welding compound in tablets, which are activated from a distance by an electronic starter.

With this method, users of Apliweld® will not only save costs in the acquisition of the material for the welding, but also in storage, transport, training and labour. They will only have to take into account a single compound reference for all connections. This improves welding process times and increases the equipment life-time, besides it enables work to continue with wind and humidity.

These advantages make Apliweld® Secure + a very useful system for making permanent bonding connections, with results of maximum confidence, convincing all companies that have tried it.

See this video for all the advantages of Apliweld® Secure + (https://youtu.be/l-x-IBR3Aus)



Contact
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA
***@at3w.com
End
Source:
Email:***@at3w.com Email Verified
Tags:Exothermic Welding, Aluminothermic Welding
Industry:Industrial
Location:Paterna - Valencia - Spain
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share