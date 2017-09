Need A Skip Now Welcomes a Heavy Weighter in the Industry to it's Management Team

In The Age of Technology - a Human Touch is a Breath of Fresh Air

Contact

Need A Skip Now

***@needaskipnow.com.au Need A Skip Now

End

-- Need A Skip Now - Melbourne's Skip Bin Hire and Resource Recovery Company is excited to announce an appointment of a Business Development Manager - Michael Gay to join it's executive team.Michael brings with him a knowledge and experience from over 27 years in the Waste Management Industry in Australia, where he worked across all types of projects within the Construction and Commercial sectors.Michael's major experience comes from working with 2 very well known players in the Australian Waste Management landscape - such as JJ Richards and Haulaway. Being in the industry for almost three decades has allowed Michael to build key strategic relationships and become very well known within the Melbourne's Construction and Commercial Sector. Michael has become an expert in the following areas:for all types and sizes of projectsfrom Set-up of the Site to recommendation of various bins types and sizes to complete management of various waste streams off the site, inclusive but not limited to: liquid waste, asbestos, general waste, recyclable materials, asbestos and other prescribed waste.Among the highlights of the, which ranged all the way up to a few million dollars in Waste Collected were:Eastlink constructionSugarloaf pipelineNACAP-Desalination projectNSP1 Sewrage projectMelbourne airport tarmac replacement projectMelbourne Airport T4 terminal carparkMelbourne water -upgradesMernda rail projectTunnel Early worksSpringvale rd level crossing removalRingwood station upgradeClifton hill rail projectRegonal rail package ABurke rd seperation projectAmaroo main sewage pipe projectMetro trains seafordCardinia dam upgradeGasp1 pakenham railMacathur wind farmWestate bridge strengthening projectMitcham/rooks rd rail underpassEastern thertiary AllianceSouth orang rail projectincluded working with: Mission Foods, Bombardier Trains, NEC, Bosch and Laminex.Need A Skip Now is excited to have such a high calibre of industry professional to join it's team. While the main business building platform of Need A Skip Now has been technology based - by providing customers with 24/7 access to bins booking and quotations systems - there was a real need for a human touch, which customers really appreciate. Need A Skip Now management believes that while the development and adaptation of technology is crucial for any business to survive into the future, the foundation of relationship building and customer satisfaction still relies on people, despite any technological advancements.In the short period of time that Michael has already been with the company - his impact has already been felt by the customers, suppliers and the staff. Need A Skip Now is excited at welcoming Michael to it's team and is looking foward to an exciting and fruitful collaboration of talents, which will result in win-win for customers and everyone involved in the process.For futher details, visit https://www.needaskipnow.com.au