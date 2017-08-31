 
Industry News





Need A Skip Now Welcomes a Heavy Weighter in the Industry to it's Management Team

In The Age of Technology - a Human Touch is a Breath of Fresh Air
 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Need A Skip Now -  Melbourne's Skip Bin Hire and Resource Recovery Company is excited to announce an appointment of a Business Development Manager - Michael Gay to join it's executive team.

Michael brings with him a knowledge and experience from over 27 years in the Waste Management Industry in Australia, where he worked across all types of projects within the Construction and Commercial sectors.

Michael's major experience comes from working with 2 very well known players in the Australian Waste Management landscape - such as JJ Richards and Haulaway. Being in the industry for almost three decades has allowed Michael to build key strategic relationships and become very well known within the Melbourne's Construction and Commercial Sector.  Michael has become an expert in the following areas:

- Waste Management for all types and sizes of projects

- Recycling and Sustainability

- Project Management,  from Set-up of the Site to recommendation of various bins types and sizes to complete management of various waste streams off the site, inclusive but not limited to: liquid waste, asbestos, general waste, recyclable materials, asbestos and other prescribed waste.

Among the highlights of the projects managed by Michael, which ranged all the way up to a few million dollars in Waste Collected were:

Eastlink construction

Sugarloaf pipeline

NACAP-Desalination project

NSP1 Sewrage project

Melbourne airport tarmac replacement project

Melbourne Airport T4 terminal carpark

Melbourne water -upgrades

Mernda rail project

Tunnel Early works

Springvale rd level crossing removal

Ringwood station upgrade

Clifton hill rail project

Regonal rail package A

Burke rd seperation project

Amaroo main sewage pipe project

Metro trains seaford

Cardinia dam upgrade

Gasp1 pakenham rail

Macathur wind farm

Westate bridge strengthening project

Mitcham/rooks rd rail underpass

Eastern thertiary Alliance

South orang rail project

Some of the highlights of his Commercial project management included working with: Mission Foods, Bombardier Trains, NEC, Bosch and Laminex.

Need A Skip Now is excited to have such a high calibre of industry professional to join it's team.  While the main business building platform of Need A Skip Now has been technology based - by providing customers with 24/7 access to bins booking and quotations systems - there was a real need for a human touch, which customers really appreciate. Need A Skip Now management believes that while the development and adaptation of technology is crucial for any business to survive into the future, the foundation of relationship building and customer satisfaction still relies on people, despite any technological advancements.

In the short period of time that Michael has already been with the company - his impact has already been felt by the customers, suppliers and the staff.  Need A Skip Now is excited at welcoming Michael to it's team and is looking foward to an exciting and fruitful collaboration of talents, which will result in win-win for customers and everyone involved in the process.

For futher details, visit https://www.needaskipnow.com.au

Need A Skip Now
***@needaskipnow.com.au
Need A Skip Now
***@needaskipnow.com.au
Click to Share