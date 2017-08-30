News By Tag
Most innovative Australian schools revealed in annual report
40 Schools have been recognised among the most ground-breaking education institutions in the country
From a new record number of nominations received across the country, The Educator has selected 40 schools determined as worthy of special recognition. These schools have put forward innovative and creative practices in their curriculum that improved teaching and learning outcomes while engaging students throughout their learning journey.
"The quantity of this year's entries made selecting the list of schools an arduous task," said Tim Garratt, The Educator editor. "Through a difficult assessment process, The Educator has chosen 40 schools that stood out among the rest with their innovation and outstanding work that ultimately improved learning outcomes and prepared students to face tomorrow's world."
For the full report, see issue 3.03 of The Educator magazine, out now or view the list online at http://www.educatoronline.com.au/
