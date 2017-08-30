 
News By Tag
* Innovation
* School
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St Leonards
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


Most innovative Australian schools revealed in annual report

40 Schools have been recognised among the most ground-breaking education institutions in the country
 
ST LEONARDS, Australia - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Educator has released its third annual Innovative Schools report, recognising Australia's most revolutionary education institutions. The latest report, sponsored by Schoolbox and Digistorm, features 40 of the most innovative institutions as they lead the way in efforts to best prepare students for the future.

From a new record number of nominations received across the country, The Educator has selected 40 schools determined as worthy of special recognition. These schools have put forward innovative and creative practices in their curriculum that improved teaching and learning outcomes while engaging students throughout their learning journey.

"The quantity of this year's entries made selecting the list of schools an arduous task," said Tim Garratt, The Educator editor. "Through a difficult assessment process, The Educator has chosen 40 schools that stood out among the rest with their innovation and outstanding work that ultimately improved learning outcomes and prepared students to face tomorrow's world."

For the full report, see issue 3.03 of The Educator magazine, out now or view the list online at http://www.educatoronline.com.au/rankings/innovative-scho...

###

The Educator is Australia's only business magazine written for the most senior educational professionals and decision makers. The Educator engages the decision makers who matter by publishing an industry-standard magazine that supports both the schools and the best-practice functional requirements placed on the executives that run them.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Innovation, School, Awards
Industry:Education
Location:St Leonards - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share