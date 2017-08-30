Country(s)
Industry News
Energy Saver Data storage 12-bay 1U rackmount NAS Server operates on 110 DC battery or low AC power
Energy saving 110V DC Battery powered NAS Server. Cepoint upgrades high capacity, RS-1700 series 110V DC battery powered 12-bay 1U NAS storage server solution for 24 x 7 NAS data storageÂ
Data storage in pizza box size capable of holding up to 48TB raw capacity, runs off AC or battery DC power supply. Cepoint launches high capacity, RS-1700 series 36V-110V DC powered 12-bay 1U NAS storage server for 24 x 7 NAS data storage for off-shore unstable or low power grid data centers.
The RS-1700 1U entry level NAS enterprise storage solution holds capacity from 4TB up to 48TB in a compact 1U 19 inch industrial rackmount format. All drive modules are front removable. RS-1700 series NAS Servers has been optimized for cloud storage and cloud computing and visualization, in addition its high performance for High definition (HD) video storage and streaming solutions. The system is fully VMWare compatible, Windows Server, RHEL Linux are fully compatible as well.
The TELCO carrier grade, NEB's compliant platform RS-1700 series storage system scales to thousands of Terabyte capacity and expands beyond initial configuration without taking down the system. A fully configured unit is easily scalable without any hassle of down time or delayed deployment. This system is very suitable for other Real-Time mission-critical applications in Telecommunications environment, such as large scale VoIP, Telephony and campus wide data warehouse.
Multiple RAID Capable
These systems supports RAID levels 0, 1, 1EE 3,10, 5, 5EE, 6, 50, 60, and with all its equipped features, RS-1700 is deployable as a NAS, iSCSI SAN or Fibre-channel SAN or stripped down JBOD or DAS (Direct Attached Storage) depending on required application needs and environment, thus making R1700 a configurable or re-configurable Unified Enterprise storage solution. This saves enterprises and their IT departments thousands of dollars and deployment headaches otherwise would have been incurred or encountered in tinkering or trying to adapter different or varied solutions from multiple vendors.
About Cepoint Networks, LLC.
Cepoint Networks, LLC is a systems integration, and high performance computing manufacturer, specializing in high availability storage, applied computing products, and services for enterprise applications, telephony and telecommunications industry, Government, utilities and industrial markets. The Company's other products and services include; turnkey rack mount fault-tolerant cluster servers for mission-critical applications, servers, video-on-demand, telephony systems for VoIP (Voice-over IP), video/audio conferencing, real-time IRIG-B or GPS time-stamp digital recorders, message logging and telecasting and, rugged portable lunch box workstations for field applications, network engineers and technicians. 1U, 2U, 3U and 4U NEMA and NEB's compliant servers and workstations for data acquisition, audio and video data archives or real-time video/data streaming. Company's website ishttp://www.cepoint.net for storage product info. Or www.cepoint.com for Industrial, scientific and telecom products.
For more information contact: sales@cepoint.comor Ph: (603)557-7464 Website: www.cepoint.netand http://www.cepoint.com
Contact
Marketing Manager
(603)557-7464
***@cepoint.com
