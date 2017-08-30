 

Educators Leverage the Benefits of Walking Tour Audio Systems

 
TourGuide Solutions walking tour system
TourGuide Solutions walking tour system
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- TourGuide Solutions Provides Cost-Effective Audio Tour Equipment
Walking tour audio systems are becoming an increasingly popular tool in higher education settings, particularly for instructor-led tours in dispersed areas. TourGuide Solutions, North America's leading provider of wireless tour guide systems, recommends its own TGS-900 system as a cost-effective choice for an exceptional audio tour equipment experience.

America's colleges, universities and even some private secondary schools have been moving away from traditional classroom settings with the advent of online courses. Now, walking tour audio systems are gaining popularity as environment-specific instruction becomes a more common option.

"Institutions are using walking tour audio systems for purposes beyond the typical student recruitment tours of campuses," said Alan Ruffell, Product Manager at TourGuide Solutions. "The audio quality delivered by the TGS-900 system adds additional value to the learning experience in outdoor or off-campus instructional settings."

Benefits of Walking Tour Audio Systems
Unlike a controlled classroom setting, off-campus environments can feature students dispersed over a wide area with background noise ranging from wind to needing to be hands-freee to operate equipment.

The TGS-900 offers instructors the ability to conduct a single presentation to a large group or use the multi-channel capabilities of the system for simultaneous small group presentations. Users appreciate the system's reliable quality and 600-foot transmission range for field trips and other off-campus environments, with 25 channels and enough battery life for a full day of operation.

"The ability for students to hear the instructor has a direct effect on the quality of the educational experience," Ruffell says. "It is great to see the different applications and creativity in nontraditional education settings that is made possible with quality audio tour equipment."

About TourGuide Solutions
TourGuide Solutions is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. TourGuide Solutions, founded in 1998, provides a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with audio equipment to usher guests through live, interactive plant tours. Its clients include Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Whirlpool, John Deere and P&G. TourGuide Solutions represents a wide array of product lines, including Sennheiser 2020, Williams Sound Digi-Wave, Listen Technologies, ListenTALK (https://www.tourguidesolutions.com/listen-technologies/) and its own TGS-900 (https://www.tourguidesolutions.com/tgs-900/).

TourGuide Solutions offers warranty protection, with post-warranty care standard with every purchase. Next-day service is available to locations within the United States. Call 877-204-0225 or visit http://tourguidesolutions.com for more information about TourGuide Solutions products or to request a quote.

View original post on walking tour audio systems here.

