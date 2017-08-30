Real Estate Commission Savings and Rebates OPEN Marketplace

Contact

RebateLeads, Inc.

Menlo Park, California 94025

***@rebateleads.com RebateLeads, Inc.Menlo Park, California 94025

End

-- RebateLeads has made its third major release since launch in April 2017 of an autonomous Internet service that works with real estate agencies advertising commission savings and buyer's rebates in major metropolitan areas and most of the United States. This unique marketplace operates without referral fees and is absolutely free to access.This real estate marketplace is fast, mobile-friendly and provides buyers and sellers with immediate results. The difference of this service is that it is an Internet start-up, not a broker or a middle-man and it benefits real estate agencies and real savings consumers searching for fair pricing and the best service. Moreover, the platform's algorithm is not affected by the advertising revenue - all results provided to users always match their best options."When compared to a 6% "standard" commission based on local competitive agencies rates, for example, approximate savings for a home in Los Angeles area in August 2017 worth about $2,500,000 allows for a potential buyer's cash rebate of $38,145 and potential listing commission savings of $95,362-$127,150"said RebateLeads co-founder Dmitry Shkipin, "this is a monumental difference in home-ownership cost. There are, of course, agencies on our site that offer lesser savings and it is entirely up to the buyer or seller to decide what advertised rates and level of service is best for them. Having a platform that encourages real estate agencies to list their best rates, and buyers and sellers to select best overall value is our ultimate goal, so we encourage all competitive agencies to offer only reasonable savings to opt-in."RebateLeads, like any other successful Internet platform, is built to disrupt. "Currently, middle-man brokers focus to collect up to 25-50% of consumer's commission savings and lock users into complicated referral fee agreements,"added co-founder "referral fee model allows for little incentive to buyers and sellers, while it also heavily taxes the real estate market."The best part about the service is flexibility. RebateLeads does not publish name of its participating agents openly. A buyer or a seller must first use its unique lead request feature to be able to see best agencies in the area. This allows real estate agents to comfortably participate in an open marketplace and to advertise competitive commission rates and service levels for a specific transaction price range, while knowing that this information is not openly publicized thru search indexes and being able to quickly opt-in, opt-out or modify service advertisements at any time. Buyers and sellers create lead requests, select agents they like and system forwards these leads directly for fastest response. These features, together, make up the most effective platform for real estate agencies to advertise and for buyers and sellers to find local representation for their real estate transaction.RebateLeads is the first platform on the market that allows real estate agents in the United States to effectively compete locally on fair terms. RebateLeads is built to advertise savings, however, the platform does not lock anyone into any referral agreements or specific rates - the competitive marketplace guides the process. RebateLeads only requires healthy user-participation to function because it generates revenue with independent advertising using hundreds of millions of its unique content pages.RebateLeads, Inc is a Silicon Valley based Internet start-up that absolutely loves real estate savings and its purpose is to promote lower cost of home-ownership. US patent is currently pending for its referral-free marketplace real estate platform. If you find yourself shopping for a real estate agency or you are a competitive licensed agency in any of the 50 States, give it a go, absolutely free. RebateLeads can easily be found online at www.rebateleads.com