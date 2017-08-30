News By Tag
Micro-Measurements Introduces Miniature Planar Rosette Strain Gage Pattern for PCB Testing
Best-in-class 350 Ω resistance specification offers reduced self-heating, heat dissipation effects
PCB's remain among the most essential components of today's automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronic products. Industry trends continue toward the adoption of RoHS compliant assembly technologies, including lead-free soldering techniques. At the same time, next-generation manufacturing processes are calling for thinner board designs and newer laminate material types. Both trends have increased PCB failure risks, due to added potential for over-flexure in the manufacturing process. With many PCB assemblers operating under customer specified strain levels, any over-flexure can lead to interconnection damage, premature field failures and product returns. As a result, manufacturers are increasing supply chain requirements for PCB mechanical stability testing.
Offered in two unique strain gage designations (C5K-XX-S5198-
The Micro-Measurements Advanced Sensors Technology portfolio includes linear, shear and circular strain gages, in individual, half- and full-bridge configurations and in ranges from 350 Ω to 20 kΩ, with added flexibility in mounting options. Application of this VPG proprietary technology improves grid-to-grid tolerances and matching over traditional strain gage manufacturing techniques, enabling better sensor performance. In the case of full-bridge gage configurations, all intra-bridge connections are integrated directly into the pattern itself, eliminating the need for traditional intra-bridge soldering. The addition of gold-plated solder pads improves solder-joint reliability, while reducing the risks of solder pad oxidation prior to lead wire attachment. These processes further ensure the close matching of grid-to-grid thermal characteristics and bridge circuit thermal output cancellation specifications, both of which are essential to strain gage measurement accuracy.
