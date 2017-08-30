News By Tag
Lennar's Connecting Generations Event Explores Multigenerational Living
"We are so excited for this event, which will show the many benefits of our new connected homes along with Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® all while celebrating National Grandparents Day," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We will be unveiling our new model home and have food and fun for the whole family."
Visit the Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek to see the new model homes, one of which boasts Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design. Created specifically to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations, these special homes include their own attached private suite. The Next Gen® suite features its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette, making it really more like two homes in one. It's become a popular space for aging parents, live-in caretakers, post-college grown children and more.
Lennar's new model will also boast their Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® home design, which will also launch at 18 Lennar communities across the Greater Sacramento area. Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as beautiful granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.
During the design of Lennar Wi-Fi CERTIFIED homes, every floor plan undergoes a rigorous process that includes mapping Wi-Fi signal strength and quality – taking into consideration building materials and other factors that can affect connectivity. That determines the placement of commercial-grade Ruckus Unleashed access points that are built right into the home during construction, according to demanding standards set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, the worldwide network of companies that drives the interoperability, adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi globally.
Come out to the event to experience Next Gen® and connected living in a new Lennar home. The event will take place at the Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek community, located at 7489 Malva Rosa Way, off Gerber Road between Bradshaw and Elk Grove Florin Road in Sacramento. The event will be a celebration of Next Gen® and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes across the greater Sacramento market and homeshoppers can also take virtual tours of all their Next Gen® plans. To learn more, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
