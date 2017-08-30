News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Volunteer Recognised For Commitment
Celebrating a very special rite of passage is the Goole gardening service charity, The Green Team, as it awards an official charity T-shirt to volunteer Chris Coggins in recognition of his dedication and commitment.
As part of a bespoke programme of personal development, created by Chris's caring team at Goldcrest House, he now volunteers with The Green Team to advance his horticulture skills and practices via meaningful and structured work experience.
Cheryl Price, Volunteer Lead at The Green Team says: "We're all really proud of Chris and the work he does. We wanted to show Chris how we are as dedicated to him as he is to us and thought wearing our uniform would provide him with an extra boost of confidence and certainty that he is part of The Team."
Ralph Parish, registered manager at Goldcrest House says: "We're all very proud of Chris and happy to see how a focus on individual needs can enable individuals such as Chris take part and become a valued member of this team."
The Green Team is a registered charity offering volunteering opportunities to local people who then provide a low cost gardening service to older and disabled people living in Goole and the surrounding area.
The Green Team has recently secured funding to develop a wholly owned Community Interest Company and 'volunteer journey' project designed to train and prepare individuals for the job market, leading to the opportunity to apply for short term, paid employment working for the charity's new commercial gardening service.
Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice. http://www.goldcresthouse.org.uk
Contact
chew pr
***@hewpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse