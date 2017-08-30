Country(s)
The Smart Choice for a HEPA Filter System in Green Bay
In the broadest sense of the term, the common paper air filters sold at home improvement stores qualify as a high efficiency particle arrestor (HEPA) filter system. However, today the advanced HEPA filter system features technology that traps and holds particulates much smaller than the throwaway varieties found in retail outlets, providing cleaner air for families and workforces.
Healthy Home Heating and Cooling, LLC, an established leader in the sale and service of comfort systems in northeastern Wisconsin, specializes in the sale, installation and service of HEPA filter systems in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The locally owned company offers a dynamic air cleaner that leverages an electrical charge to trap and hold extremely small particles.
"The dynamic HEPA filter system fits in the same spot as the paper filters," explained Russ Van Den Elzen, owner of Healthy Home. "But where the paper filters collect particles about 10 microns in size, the dynamic HEPA air cleaner with an electric charge collects particles as small as 0.3 microns. That makes a big difference in the quality of the air you breathe."
Air Conditioner and Furnace HEPA Filter System
The media within dynamic HEPA air cleaners offered by Healthy Home acts like a magnet in that its electrical charge is opposite that of particulates floating in the air.
"The dynamic HEPA filter system has the ability to attract and hold onto dust particles," Van Den Elzen said. "Paper-style filters have the ability to stop dirt and dust, but they do not have the ability to hold onto it."
The dynamic HEPA filter system is a self-contained package that fits into the same spot as traditional air filters in all types of air conditioning and furnace systems. After an initial investment, annual media replacement costs are about the same as higher quality paper filters.
"The replaceable media comes out every four months," Van Den Elzen said. "The performance is so much greater than paper filters that it is worth the investment for people who are serious about the quality of the air they breathe."
Healthy Home Heating & Cooling, LLC, Indoor Air Quality Specialists
Healthy Home Heating & Cooling is a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based provider of residential and commercial heating, cooling and air quality systems and service. The company provides sales and emergency repair service within a 60-mile radius of Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as a preventive maintenance subscription program designed to prevent breakdowns and major repairs.
