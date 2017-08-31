News By Tag
Small Business Monthly Recognizes BizLibrary As One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in St. Louis
The Future50 awards honor thousands of small companies across St. Louis. Winning companies were selected by former winners of the Future50 awards, and were judged on: financial growth and stability, community involvement and ability to overcome challenges.
"We wanted to find out the best companies in the St. Louis area," said Ron Ameln, publisher of SBM. "These are the companies that are really making a difference in St. Louis. Being included in this group speaks volumes to the quality of the service provided and the work performed for these firms."
BizLibrary, founded in 1996 by Dean Pichee, has seen record growth over the past year, nearly doubling the number of employees and moving to a newer, larger office space that promotes collaboration and innovative thinking.
"A business can only successfully grow as its people grow, and we've found that prioritizing the employee experience and their development opportunities is allowing us to find individual meaning in what we come to work to accomplish every day," said Dean Pichee, President and Founder of BizLibrary. "Part of the initiative to improve the employee experience at BizLibrary includes recognizing the value of Giving Back, so it's quite an honor to see those efforts included in the Future50 awards!"
See the full list of 2017 Future50 Companies. (http://www.pageturnpro.com/
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains nearly 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
About St. Louis Small Business Monthly
St. Louis Small Business Monthly is St. Louis' locally owned business publication, bringing business tips, strategies and analysis to the presidents, CEOs, owners and top executives of 25,000 businesses in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. SBM, founded in 1988, publishes every month and also provides information via the Internet at www.SBMon.com and through a variety of business-related forums.
