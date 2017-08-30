 
News By Tag
* Hackathon
* X24
* Technews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

Extentia Sets the Stage for X24.2017 – Season 3

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hackathon
X24
Technews

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Events

PUNE, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- X24.2017 returns to Extentia for the third consecutive year. An annual hackathon – X24 will take place on September 15-16 this year. The 24-hour event requires participants to develop technology based solutions – from concept to pitch. Six teams will be presented with a set of challenge statements, and compete for a trophy. This years theme – 'When Business Meets Digital Transformation' will challenge Extentians to build cutting edge technology solutions for real-world problems.

Last years event stayed true to the twists that mark X24. The first one came 3 days prior to the event – a wild card spot was opened, and new members joined the chosen teams. Extentia also minted 'xCoins', and introduced the concept of 'The Marketplace' – where Extentians purchased intellectual and hands on services by in-company experts. This service was available for a specified time, and allowed teams to improve their applications and products.

Like every year, X24 will be supported by several local establishments who will sponsor prizes for teams. The event is being promoted across social media with the hashtag '#hackathonX24', along with a live web site feed that will broadcast the action as it happens.

"X24 presents interesting opportunities to Extentians for innovation and productive teamwork," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. "There are quite a few events and changes planned to keep our teams engaged, and make X24 2017 bigger and better this year. We're also delighted to have so many sponsors lined up already."

Learn more about X24 at www.x24.extentia.com, and view videos at www.youtube.com/user/ExtentiaTech.

To know more about Extentia's mobile offerings and to schedule demos, please write to inquiries (at) extentia.com, or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India) / +1-408-627-4094 (United States).

About Extentia Information Technology

Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience. The company's emphasis is on Technology, Consulting, and Innovation for Mobile, Cloud, and Design.

www.extentia.com
End
Source:Extentia
Email:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Hackathon, X24, Technews
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Extentia Information Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share