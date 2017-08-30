News By Tag
Extentia Sets the Stage for X24.2017 – Season 3
Last years event stayed true to the twists that mark X24. The first one came 3 days prior to the event – a wild card spot was opened, and new members joined the chosen teams. Extentia also minted 'xCoins', and introduced the concept of 'The Marketplace' – where Extentians purchased intellectual and hands on services by in-company experts. This service was available for a specified time, and allowed teams to improve their applications and products.
Like every year, X24 will be supported by several local establishments who will sponsor prizes for teams. The event is being promoted across social media with the hashtag '#hackathonX24', along with a live web site feed that will broadcast the action as it happens.
"X24 presents interesting opportunities to Extentians for innovation and productive teamwork," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. "There are quite a few events and changes planned to keep our teams engaged, and make X24 2017 bigger and better this year. We're also delighted to have so many sponsors lined up already."
About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience. The company's emphasis is on Technology, Consulting, and Innovation for Mobile, Cloud, and Design.
