Symphony Solutions Macedonia Hosts Scrum Basics in its Skopje office

Symphony Solutions welcomes the first event from Agile platform Agile Space in Macedonia. Scrum Basics Course

Contact

Agile Space

+38 098 598 96 01

agilespace@symphony- solutions.eu Agile Space+38 098 598 96 01

End

-- We are pleased to announce that Symphony Solutions Macedonia hosts Scrum Basics Course in its Skopje office. Scrum Basics Course is the event dedicated to Agile, Scrum, and Kanban. Its main aim is to introduce participants to the Agile mindset and Scrum framework fundamentals. The event is held by Agile Space which is a platform for people interested in Agile to collaborate, learn and share the experience with like-minded people.The course agenda is built around gamification and reality simulation activities. Such an approach helps participants to quickly adopt and practise new-gained knowledge and perform efficiently in real world situations.The course will be taught by Kseniya Kobryn who is Agile Coach, Initiator of Agile platform Agile Space, Certified Scrum Professional and SAFe 4.0 Program Consultant.The course agenda is divided into four blocks:1. Agile – History, Origin, Values, and Principles of a new generation and management paradigm;2.Overview of Framework Scrum3.Scrum In-Detail:• Types of Roles in Scrum. Workshop/group work;• Types of Artifacts in Scrum;• Reports – Scrum Board and Burndown;• Types of Activities in Scrum.4.Simulation of Scrum processAs Dejan Ivanoski, Business Unit Manager in Symphony Solutions Macedonia,states:It is the first event of Agile Space in Macedonia. Until recently, the platform has been launching events in Lviv, Ukraine.Symphony Solutions is the fast growing European organization with its headquarters based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It provides Western European clients with high quality IT, BPO and Consultancy services. Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, clients automatically leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide. For more information, visit: http://www.symphony- solutions.eu/ Agile Space is a platform for Agile believers who unite to create regular space for meetings, collaboration, and learning. Conducted by a European trainer approved by the Scrum Alliance, Agile certification classes provide initiatives for meetups, lectures, and workshops.