LED to lead the digital signage industry to the next level

SGI Dubai 2018 to showcase cutting edge digital signage solutions
Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of International Expo Consults stated, "The digital signage industry is on a major upswing largely driven by the area's growing retail, commercial, healthcare, F&B, tourism and infrastructure sectors. The digital signage industry is mostly catered to by the LED technology and the demand for high definition picture quality complimented with attractive design is driving the demand for displays market".
While Northern America is the largest market for LED and South East Asia the fastest growing for the sector, the MENA region isn't that far behind due to the huge infrastructure advancements which would correlate to acceleration in LED lighting developments.
According to Mr. Sunil Purushothaman, General Manager, Masonlite, "LED's have reached every nook and corner by cutting costs, saving power and being efficient. The market is very attractive and promising as LED's find great utility for both indoor and outdoor signs. Digital printing will have an impact as a result of this, however, this is being replaced by a vibrant, attractive, economic variant which requires less maintenance. Retail market, especially will find LED technology a boon for its promotional requirements"
Customers tend to be more attentive and inquisitive thereby improving their awareness, loyalty and satisfaction. Factors which lead to a higher average purchase, repeat business and overall sales figures. Digital signage doesn't just have applications in sales but also for internal communications within the organization.
The study also highlights that the GCC LED lighting market will be subject to a growth of 16.8 % (CAGR) from 2015 to 2020 to reach sales to the amount of US$1,978.1 million. Additional requirements of pursuing lighting energy conservation, LED lighting will have more opportunities of replacing conventional lighting. The global digital signage market is expected to grow from USD 19.61 Billion in 2016 to USD 32.84 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Research shows that it can be upto four times as captive than static displays, thereby increasing the recall rate and the effectivity of brand awareness campaigns.
"In the GCC, the penetration of LED lighting stands at 38% of the total market and expected to cross 50% till 2020. SGI Dubai is the only such platform promoting the industry in MENA region. The GCC countries look forward to this show every year to experience the latest in technology. With events like EXPO 2020, the LED market will definitely witness a major push in sales," Sunil concluded.
About International Expo-Consults (IEC):
International Expo-Consults (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organizer of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. For more information on the show, kindly log on to http://www.signmiddleeast.com
