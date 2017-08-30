News By Tag
VDO.AI launches AI powered Advertising Platform
"AI driven advertisements has transformed the brand marketing and opens up a window for publishers to people's preferences which spark a measurable physical and emotional response, this triggers the effective brand advertising. Also, we perform manual checks on all advertisements to display the high-quality videos" said by a core team member of VDO.
He continued, "We are looking to empower publishers with the biggest thing in advertising right now. Interesting video advertising assures brand visibility as the consumer is able to digest the data in a medium they prefer. And we're not just saying that, we have the numbers to back it up and the happiness of our partners is a testament to our performance."
VDO team launches an easy sign up process and friendly pay out options to ensure a comfortable advertising ecosystem for its publishers.
About VDO
VDO (http://www.vdo.ai) provides you video advertising solutions that are unmatched in the industry. Our internal algorithms intelligently combine user experience with video advertising all the while ensuring that the publisher is getting the maximum benefit possible.
We have a roster of more than 30 satisfied clients, a number which is steadily increasing with time. Our partnership with leading players in the advertising industry while conforming with the latest trade-practices helps us keeping our publishers extremely happy.
