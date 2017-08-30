 
News By Tag
* Vdo.ai
* Video.ai
* Video Advertising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Janakpuri
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

VDO.AI launches AI powered Advertising Platform

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vdo.ai
* Video.ai
* Video Advertising

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Janakpuri - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Companies

JANAKPURI, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- VDO.AI- one of the fastest growing video advertising company that offers a great platform to its publisher partners to maximize their revenue through video ads. VDO help brands to carry out successful contextual video ad campaigns. VDO uses AI technique which replaces humans with algorithms that determine the effective ad placements for publisher partner based on certain metrics.

"AI driven advertisements has transformed the brand marketing and opens up a window for publishers to people's preferences which spark a measurable physical and emotional response, this triggers the effective brand advertising. Also, we perform manual checks on all advertisements to display the high-quality videos" said by a core team member of VDO.

He continued, "We are looking to empower publishers with the biggest thing in advertising right now. Interesting video advertising assures brand visibility as the consumer is able to digest the data in a medium they prefer. And we're not just saying that, we have the numbers to back it up and the happiness of our partners is a testament to our performance."

VDO team launches an easy sign up process and friendly pay out options to ensure a comfortable advertising ecosystem for its publishers.

About VDO

VDO (http://www.vdo.ai) provides you video advertising solutions that are unmatched in the industry. Our internal algorithms intelligently combine user experience with video advertising all the while ensuring that the publisher is getting the maximum benefit possible.

We have a roster of more than 30 satisfied clients, a number which is steadily increasing with time. Our partnership with leading players in the advertising industry while conforming with the latest trade-practices helps us keeping our publishers extremely happy.
End
Source:VDO.AI
Email:***@vdo.ai
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share