Book Luxury vacation rentals Fort Lauderdale to Enjoy Luxurious Bedroom

If you are eagerly searching the best place to spend your vacation holiday, then you came to the right place. Choosing the reliable and budget friendly rental service is the right choice for you to save your money.
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- At present, most of the folks are eagerly searching for the famous and also excellent holiday place to spend their vacation time.  To make your vacation unforgettable as well as enjoyable experiences you need to visit the famous destination. Villa Tunis comes along with an incredible touch of paradise in the Victoria Park and 2 miles far from Ft. Lauderdale beach. Luxury Vacation Rentals Fort Lauderdale extravagant 2-bedroom, 2 bath apartments are tastefully furnished as well as you have to access the heated swimming pool and steamy gardens. The apartment has been renovated, however authentic touches of the Vacation Rentals South Florida involving highly polished terrazzo floors and also beautiful color vintage Florida styles master bathroom. On the other side, it has spacious living area & dining region has beautiful French doors which open on to a patio along with eye catching lush garden.  You can relax Italian leather chairs which are next to the French doors or else take pleasure in Egyptian handicrafts like great framed papyrus paintings, mother of pearl inlaid table and much more.

Attractive Features

It also has high comfortable leather sofas, a dining region, a thoroughly modernized kitchen area along with granite counters & natural stone trim.  On the other side, a kitchen is highly equipped along with incredible dishes as well as utensils essential to cook different gourmet meals. The bigger master bedroom opens onto the magnificent garden as well as has big closets.  In fact, Luxury Vacation Rentals Fort Lauderdale has great vintage multi-colored Florida bathroom along with a cute shower.  The guest bedroom is also decorated colorfully as well as has made use of separate bathroom along with a merged shower & bath tub. The Victoria Park is an upscale neighborhood regarding 2 miles from the Ft. Lauderdale honor winning beaches.  The holiday parks a block away provide tennis courts, a separate path for jogging as well as extensive range of sports activities.  Moreover, there is a shops & grocery store like where the visitors can purchase whatever things you need.  The restaurants & nightlife await you in the Los Olas are some of the blocks far from the Victoria Park.

Free Parking Services

Aside from the above mention services, there are also some other additional services are available in Villa Tunis. Vacation Rentals South Florida service includes of free of cost parking attractive services in the front of the property.  The entire rental apartment has complete kitchens area along with essential services such as coffee makers, microwaves, ample closets, toasters & ironing boards, smart TV in the living room as well as a bedroom,  dishwashers, high-speed internet, Wi-Fi services, garbage disposals and many more services are accessible from the rental services.  Individuals those who decide to spend their holiday vacation in the best rental service can prefer the Villa Tunis reliable platform to get attractive benefits.

Visit Us:http://www.villatunis.com/

