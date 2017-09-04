Data Entry Outsourcing Services

News By Tag
Whether you have tens of records or a few million records to digitize and manually enter, <a href="https://
Q2 Serves is a leader in offering data entry services since 2005 and has been supporting small to large companies globally across US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Spain, UAE, France, Germany among others.
Q2 Serves is an experienced offshore data entry company with well-trained, data entry experts, guaranteeing over 99% accuracy in data entry. With the help of our data entry India team, our offshore services will help you achieve significant cost-savings of over 40% and make data entry outsourcing affordable. Specializing in accurate data entry from any format--hand written originals, typed copy, online sources or scanned images. We can integrate document scanning services and customized processes into your project.
Q2 Serves provides timely and accurate offshore Data Entry Services & data capture solutions to variety of industries and companies. A range of advanced tools and highly experienced in-house team captures your data with the highest degree of accuracy & speed at cost-effective rates. The data input can come from paper documents, image files, old databases, microfilms, and output could be in ASCII format, COBOL, PDF, MS Word, MS Excel, SGML, HTML, XML. Our outcome is a clean, accurate, uniform digital file, formatted to your specifications.
Benefits of Outsourcing to Q2 Serves
We understand that to outsource data entry services is one of the most crucial elements of your firm and an accurate and efficient data entry is critical for executing transactions, decision making, and customer support. As an outsourcing data entry service provider, we realize that there is an increasing need for better quality, offered along with a competitive cost advantage.
By outsourcing your data entry requirements Q2 Serves Data Entry Services Company, you can greatly reduce the infrastructural demands on your firm, doing away with the need for hardware/software installations, technical maintenance, and human resource recruitment and training
Our experienced data entry operators and proof readers, coupled with stringent quality checks at various stages, gives an output with an accuracy level of 99.9% Our data entry services are designed to accommodate your business volume consistently.
Our experienced data entry personnel are trained to read and analyse hand-written documents and can retrieve difficult handwriting for customers at an accuracy of 98%
We create a database by coding and indexing documents as per individual specifications. Our skilled staff has a thorough understanding of documentation and comprehensive experience in document coding. We can also review documents and locate specification requirements efficiently and accurately.
Why Hire Us
Our team is composite of 7+ years of experience in Data Entry Operations and has certification in Masters of Business Administration, Bachelors of Computer Application, Commerce and Arts.
• 360° Data Processing Operations
• 7+ Years of Data Entry and Processing Experience
• Domain Expertise in Multiple Industries
• Best Outsourcing Prices in Industry
• Highly Scalable Business Infrastructure
• 24X7 Round The Clock Services
In terms of providing comprehensive Data Processing Services, we are in a position to continuously expand our initiatives to accommodate different customer requirements. Q2 Serves is one of the best data entry companies in India and all of our services comes under the same protocol, vision for business perspective. Such bifurcations of services are more attributed to branches of services and main tree of being Data Entry Services.
To further benefit our outsourcing customers, Q2 Serves ensures that all our clients will feel they have partnered with one of the best data entry outsourcing companies as we guarantee very high quality of data entry service and maintain near 100% levels. For further information about our data entry benefits, please contact our sales team. Call us, E-mail us at info@q2serves.com, we will get back to you with full details of quote and turnaround time.
Prakash Ghai
+91-9650337878
info@q2serves.com
