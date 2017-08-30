News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
STEAM+ Arts Integration Book Released
Anthology on Arts Education, Advocacy, and The Future of Education
(646) 535-0594, rachel@jreveinternational.com
STEAM+ Arts Integration Book Released
on Arts Education, Advocacy, and The Future of Education
WASHINGTON, D.C., August 28, 2017 -- J Rêve International STEAM+ Arts Integration anthology book champions arts education as a critical part of the learning process. To further that goal, 12 contributing authors in the STEM, STEAM and Arts fields from across the USA and abroad have shared their insights and practical applications in the 192 page text that debuted at the organization's conference in Washington, DC in July, 2017.
STEAM education is currently a hot and growing topic. On July 20, 2017 the newest addition to the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art/design, math) legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology. Congressman James R. Langevin (D-RI) authored the legislation.
Former public school K12 science teacher Jacqueline Cofield, who edited the anthology remarks, "The hope is that the data provided herein, along with the methods and ideas shared, will prove to motivate educators to consider a refreshed engagement with the arts in their classrooms."
• Engineer Jason Coleman, Founder of Project Syncere in Chicago, an afterschool STEM program, states in his chapter, "A design should be re ective of the environment in which it is placed, and the engineer should be conscientious about the how their work can inspire others."
• Juliette Harris starts her chapter on engineering and jazz, "As jazz loving STEAM advocates, we associate the word 'algorithm' with 'rhythm.' The improvisation of great jazz musicians is based on an inventive form of computation
that is extraordinarily imaginative yet logical. John Coltrane's work from the early to mid-1960s is an acclaimed example."
• Scarsdale school district STEAM coordinator Lisa Yokana discusses STEM projects that incorporated art themes in her chapter, "Physics students created musical instruments that demonstrated their understanding of resonance. Students across the disciplines made things that showed their mastery of interdisciplinary content."
The book has already received favorable feedback from educators who attended the July conference. "It is an excellent intro to STEAM+ with research, case studies, and strategies,"
J Rêve's educational programs span the globe, reaching students from Senegal, France, India, Dubai, Haiti, Mozambique to the US and beyond. The organization's STEAM+ initiative emphasizes the importance of education beyond Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The added "A" and plus sign represent how adding arts to educational programming enriches students in any discipline.
J Rêve International aims to foster collaboration between interdisciplinary artists, programmers, policy makers and educators on issues relating to development, learning and the implementation of STEAM (STEM+Arts) and arts education. Dedicated to engaging students in STEAM+,J Rêve International has impacted more than 40,000 people in 10 countries including Cuba, Mozambique, Haiti, India, Burkina Faso, France, Dubai and US. They've enjoyed a strong relationship with 1000 educators, 50 community partners and schools, 85% k-12 teachers, 15% school administrators, museums and art studios & galleries and supported them since incorporation.
RESOURCES
Link to Purchase Book: Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
STEAM+ Arts Integration 2017 Conference Report: Google Drive
STEAM+ Arts Integration Book Tour Media Kit: Google Drive
STEAM+ Arts Integration Program Website: jrevesteam.com
J Rêve International website: jreveinternational.com
Bios of Anthology Contributors:
Conference Information Package:PDF
Access High-Resolution Photos of STEAM+ Arts Integration July 2017 Conference: Google Drive
2017 STEAM+ Arts Integration Conference Collaborators
Contact
J Rêve International
Rachel Robbins, rachel@jreveinternational.com
***@jreveinternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse