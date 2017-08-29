 
Greener Housekeeping Expands Residential/Commercial Cleaning Operations into Collier and Lee County

 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Greener Housekeeping is a rapidly expanding provider of cleaning services in Collier County, serving Naples and Marco Island. The company offers the following residential services:

·         House cleaning

·         Green cleaning

·         Home-watch

After serving the Naples area for years, Greener Housekeeping expanded their services into Marco Island in response to customer demand. In addition to offering superior house cleaning services in Naples, we now offer a full range of services to the entire Marco Island area including home-watch services as well.

"Greener Housekeeping is very excited to be a part of the Collier County community and we are encouraged by the interest we have received thus far", says Zoltan Pischinger, co-founder of Greener Housekeeping.

"We welcome Greener Housekeeping to our area as they have shown to be a leader in the residential cleaning industry" said Carlos Nunez, a local resident in Marco Island.

Greener Housekeeping is offering all new customers in Collier County a FREE deep cleaning during the initial 3-month period.It's a win – win situation", stated Zoltan Pischinger, co-founder for Greener Housekeeping.

Interested in learning more about Greener Housekeeping? Visit ww.greenerhousekeeping.com or call (239) 529-7053 between 9 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday.

Based in Naples, FL, Greener Housekeeping serves five-star communities in Collier and Lee counties with superior house cleaning and home-watch services.

For more information about this residential cleaning service visist http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com website. Main office is open 9am -5pm, Monday to Friday at 1305 Granada blvd. Naples FL 34103.

Source:Greener Housekeeping
Email:***@greenerhousekeeping.com Email Verified
