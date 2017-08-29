MSys Technologies Releases mid-year Growth Report for 2017

MSys Technologies has witnessed a steady Y-o-Y growth with respect to revenue, employee headcount, business strategy and customer acquisition as per the recently released mid-year growth report.

-- MSys technologies has been experiencing a good turn of events from within and outside the organization in the last two quarters of 2017. MSys Technologies has witnessed a steady Y-o-Y growth with respect to revenue, employee headcount, business strategy and customer acquisition as per the recently released mid-year growth report.The company continues to expand and associate itself with significant technologies that strengthen its hold over Storage, Cloud and Analytics domains. As part of its strategic expansion, MSys aims to provide its widely known product engineering services to Fintech and Loyalty businesses besides the Datacenter industry. MSys' technology pedigree has been further strengthened by the acquiring of India's leading Mobile App Development company, DigiFutura, in early March. Giving their customers "core engineering services under one roof, with the same quality and dedication that MSys has always given" was cited as a reason for the tactical move by CEO Sanjay Sehgal back in May 2017.MSys has seen some new hires this year including Mr Sunny Raskar, VP Sales & Marketing and Mr Rohit Joshi, Director of Sales. The addition of these seasoned sales personel has resulted in the company signing new clients, some of whom are network solutions providers, enterprise storage company, and data management company among others. The company also registered a 27% increase in its Y-o-Y revenue compared to July 2016.As MSys continues to bag projects from new and existing accounts, it has seen a tremendous increase in the employee headcount. The employee headcount alone accounts to almost 40% more than last year. "The strategies and client acquisitions at MSys have been very refreshing for us. This gives us an unusual boost as far as the company vision is concerned. We are glad to say that we are well on track with the targets we set out to achieve at the start of 2017, and we are sure we are going to outdo ourselves again by the close of the year", said Sanjay Sehgal in a candid statement.MSys Technologies delivers solutions in Datacenter domains such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, UX/UI engineering, and FinTech. MSys' gamut of service offerings spans across Product Engineering, DevOps, Maintenance and Support, Predictive Analytics and Test Automation. MSys is based out of Chennai, India, and Alpharetta in Georgia, USA. The company also maintains offices in Vietnam, and in the Indian IT cities of Bangalore and Pune.