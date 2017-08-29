News By Tag
Mercury Solutions Limited to offer VMware vSphere: Install, Configure, Manage [V6.5] in September
It is a five-day (40 hours) training course that will include hands-on or practical sessions for a better understanding. This training program will be exclusively conducted on weekends in Marathahalli, Bangalore.
The batch dates are 23rd, 24th, 30th September, 1st and 7th October. System administrators and engineers with experience on Microsoft Windows or Linux operating systems can enroll for the same.
This training course will prepare an individual for VMware Certified Professional 6.5 – Data Center Virtualization (VCP6.5-DCV)
Notably, the focus of VMware vSphere: Install, Configure, Manage [V6.5] is on installing, configuring, and managing VMware vSphere® 6.5, that comprises of VMware ESXi™ 6.5 and VMware vCenter Server® 6.5.
This training course will prepare an individual to administer a vSphere infrastructure for an organization of any size.
Talking about the training program, Mr. Mehar Ahluwalia, Founder & Director, Mercury Solutions Limited said, "The biggest paradigm shift has happened due to change in infrastructure deployment from on-premises to cloud. Demand for technologies like networking has surely gone down but it has increased demand for network professionals who also have virtualization and cybersecurity skills."
This classroom training program will enable skilled professionals and will prepare them to be eligible for the prevailing opportunities in the industry.
Founded in the year 2000 and recognized in providing world-class IT training programs and certifications to the global participants, Mercury Solutions Limited is an IT training company and one of the authorized training partners of VMware in India.
For more details, visit http://www.mercurysolutions.co/
