The Innovation Imperative by authors Ranga Shetty & Sajithra K
Authors Ranga Shetty & Sajithra K's book The Innovation Imperative shows ways to be an innovator
"The Innovation Imperative" is written in the form of a Business fable with the four disciplines of innovation tailored into its storyline. The storyline revolves around the main character Kumar, a bright software engineer who finds himself at the center of a crisis at the start-up company that he works for. Their product is unable to sustain customers' interest beyond initial trial and as a result of it, their investors are threatening to pull the plug. Amidst all this, Kumar is facing a turmoil of his own. For the first time, he feels ill-equipped for the challenge facing him. His manager has asked him to step up and think innovatively. Nothing in his engineering training has showed him how to innovate. He feels extremely helpless and ill-equipped for the first time as his academic course did not teach him how to innovate.
A chance meeting with a veteran mentor, Judith helps him turn things around. She guides him through a journey of innovation that could potentially save his company. Through this book, the authors have aimed to establish that a compelling case for practicing a structured approach involving four specific disciplines will propel one's journey of innovation.
The information age is rapidly morphing into the innovation age. Businesses that do not develop a
culture of innovation will get disrupted. 'The Innovation Imperative' is the perfect book for knowledge seekers and professionals who are looking for a simple road-map to navigate such troubled waters. The book is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press bookstore and other e-commerce sites. More details can be found at http://theinnovationimperative.org/
About the Authors:
Ranga Shetty
Ranga Shetty has three decades of work experience in the software industry and has worked in the U.S.A and India – building world-class engineering teams, driving product innovation, transforming engineering processes and developing leadership talent at large technology companies (HP, Cabletron, Intuit, Yahoo, Altisource) and an advanced technology startup (Cygsoft). Educational qualifications include two master's degrees – one in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer and another in Engineering Management from Stanford University.
Sajithra K
Sajithra K has 12 years of experience (HP, Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent (Now Nokia), Altisource etc.) with cross functional expertise in General Management, IT Delivery, Business Strategy,, and Employee Innovation. She has a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering. Her book 'Trees from dirty seeds' is available on Amazon Kindle. Her paper on Social media is cited by Authors worldwide, including US, UK, Turkey etc in papers, PhD thesis, and books.
