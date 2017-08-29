News By Tag
The Akshaya Patra Foundation and MUFG launch High-Tech Kitchen at Narsingi, Telangana
The kitchen will serve mid-day meals to over 35,000 children in the region
The occasion was graced by Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon'ble Minister of Labour & Employment (l/c) as the Chief Guest. Shri P. Mahender Reddy, Hon'ble Transport Minister, Telangana, Shri Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Roads & Buildings, Women and Child Development, Telangana and Mr Ryoichi Shinke, Executive Officer and Regional Executive for India, MUFG. attended the event as the Guests of Honour.
Also present at the occasion were special guests - Shri K. Vishweshwar Reddy - Hon'ble MP, Chevella; Shri T. Prakash Goud - Hon'ble MLA, Rajendra Nagar; Shri Shampipur Raju - Hon'ble MLC, Ranga Reddy District; Shri M. Raghunandan Rao - IAS, Collector, Ranga Reddy district; Shri G. Kishan - IAS, Director, School Education; Shri M. Jagadeswar - IAS, Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department; Smt Viziendira Boyi - IAS, Director, Women and Child Welfare Department; Shri G. Ramesh - DEO, Ranga Reddy District, Shri Venu Gopal Innani – Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal, Shri Ram Kumar Geol – President, Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal, Shri Suresh Agarwal – Secretary, Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal.
The dignitaries present at the event were appreciative of MUFG for its generous contribution and support towards the initiative. They encouraged Akshaya Patra to further its programme, which is a great initiative to bring children back to school and make a difference in their lives.
The event was held in the presence of Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation and was presided by Shri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President, Akshaya Patra- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Mr. Ryoichi Shinke, Regional Executive for India, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. said, "MUFG has been present in India for over 60 years and we have been committed to supporting not only its economy but in making a difference to the local community. By supporting this noteworthy initiative by The Akshaya Patra Foundation, we are providing the necessary conditions for children to attend school and do well, so that they may eventually have a brighter future and contribute to the long-term growth of the country."
Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa thanked MUFG for supporting Akshaya Patra and said "We are glad that we are receiving support from global organisations like MUFG. This hi-tech kitchen will serve many children in the state of Telangana as part of our endeavour to eradicate classroom hunger. We look forward to more such associations from our well-wishers. We are committed to serve the nation and feed 5 million children by 2020."
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said, "We are launching the high-tech kitchen in collaboration with MUFG. With the support of the Government of Telangana and Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, we will be feeding 35,000 children in the region and making our humble contribution to Bangaru Telangana."
The kitchen, in the current phase, is poised to serve 366 Anganwadi Centres, and in 238 schools through the Mid-Day Meal Programme.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately US$2.6 trillion as of 31 March 2017.
Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with over 2,000 offices across 50 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and close to 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing.
The Group's operating companies include Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and MUFG Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning more than 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide.
In the Asia and Oceania region, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has presence in 15 key markets with Singapore serving as the regional headquarters for South Asia, South-east Asia and the Oceania region since July 2013, while the regional headquarters for East Asia including China is located in Japan.
In India, MUFG has a presence dating over 60 years and is currently a leader in the local loan markets. It has five branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai (including Sri Lanka's representative office), Bangalore and Neemrana and partners large Indian, Japanese and multi-national corporates and financial institutions as they expand their businesses in India and across the world.
About The Akshaya Patra Foundation
The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The organization strives to fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Government schools and Government aided schools, The Akshaya Patra Foundation aims not only to fight hunger but also to bring children to school.
Since 2000, the organisation has worked towards reaching more children with wholesome food on every single school day. Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across 5 schools. Today, Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world's largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme serving wholesome food to over 1.66 million children from 11,548 schools across 12 states in India.
Akshaya Patra reaches out to 95,585 children in 880 schools and 27,000 Anganwadi beneficiaries in Telangana.
For more details, please log on: https://www.akshayapatra.org
