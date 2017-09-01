Country(s)
Discover Three Unique Tours in Virginia This September with Peak Custom Tours
Three unique custom tours are coming to the Shenandoah Valley. All of these tours offer quiet learning adventures with special attention to easy travel, great catered meals, and a chance to learn new perspectives and make new friends.
On "Farming Yesterday and Today," two unique farms in Clarke County show how food was grown on the family farm in the past and what has changed. Clermont Farm is essentially unchanged since 1750 and now serves as an educational center for the study of agriculture and history. In the morning you'll learn about the early agricultural practices on the small Virginia farm. After a delicious catered lunch in Berryville, you'll visit Smith Meadows Farm for a guided tour of a successful new farm model. Forrest Pritchard is owner of Smith Meadows Farm and a New York Times best-selling author. As part of your tour, you'll receive a copy of Forrest's latest book, "Growing Tomorrow," complete with recipes and stories of how dynamic farmers are innovating food production across America. After Smith Meadows, you'll travel back to Berryville for a farewell tea at historic Rosemont Manor where you'll have an afternoon tea.
Speaking of estates, if you have ever wondered what it feels like to wake up on a grand country estate, you can find out with an overnight stay at Carter Hall. With its great lawn, plantation house, and long vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this house certainly qualifies as grand. On "Carter Hall and the Burwell Morgan Mill" tour, you'll be served a chef-prepared dinner in Carter Hall, followed by a discussion of colonial life in Clarke County. After breakfast, you'll visit the small hamlet of Millwood, Virginia for a catered lunch. You'll visit the charming art show in the restored Burwell Morgan Mill, and return to Carter Hall for tea before heading for home.
"A Day in the Village of Waterford Virginia" offers a walking tour of this charming Quaker village founded in 1733. After a catered lunch, you'll visit the adjacent Phillips farm and take a guided history tour along the farm borders. After a tour of Second Street Schoolhouse, one of the earliest and best-preserved schools for African Americans in Virginia, you'll have tea and say goodbye to this unforgettable village.
