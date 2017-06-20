Country(s)
Discover the unique world of theater with our Peak Custom Tour of the Contemporary American Theater Festival July 12-13, 2017 in Shepherdstown, WV
Our sampler package offers an insider's view of life in the theater – a welcoming lunch with a festival staff member, seeing early set designs and models, a backstage visit to see the actual sets, a question-and-answer session with actors after a performance, and breakfast with the festival founder. Plus see three new plays!
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- This overnight tour will give you a unique experience of new American theater, produced and performed on a very high level. You'll stay at the Four Diamond Award Bavarian Inn on a bluff overlooking the Potomac River, a short walk from the theaters, in charming Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
Here's what you get:
Day 1. Arrive at the Bavarian Inn for welcome and lunch with a prominent CATF staff member. You'll see sketches and set designs for the play on your tour. You'll also get a private backstage tour of the sets before your first 2:30 performance. After the play, you'll have time for yourself and dinner on your own. We'll meet again for the second play at 8 p.m., followed by discussion with members of the cast. You'll return to the Bavarian Inn for the night.
Day 2. You'll start the day with a breakfast with Festival Founder Ed Herendeen at 10 a.m., followed by the third play at 12 noon. We'll return to the Bavarian Inn for tea and snack to talk about our experiences and say our farewells.
Plays in this sampler tour package in order of viewing are "Byhalia, Mississippi"
This tour creates wonderful new experiences amidst lively ideas and talented artists in a charming historic town. I think you'll enjoy it!
"In short, it's clear that CATF, which puts playwrights at the center of the action, is one of the nation's preeminent festival-based new-play springboards …" – American Theater Magazine
To see more about our Theater Festival Sampler of the 2017 Contemporary American Theater Festival on July 12-13, please visit https://peakcustomtours.com/
See all the Fall 2017 tours of Peak Custom Tours in the Shenandoah Valley at https://peakcustomtours.com.
