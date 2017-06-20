Discover the unique world of theater with our Peak Custom Tour of the Contemporary American Theater Festival July 12-13, 2017 in Shepherdstown, WV

Our sampler package offers an insider's view of life in the theater – a welcoming lunch with a festival staff member, seeing early set designs and models, a backstage visit to see the actual sets, a question-and-answer session with actors after a performance, and breakfast with the festival founder. Plus see three new plays!