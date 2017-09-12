On Top Of a Cloud Announces "Serengeti Serenade" Placements With Rosenklang

On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre

Leland Thomas Faegre

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement of of its soundscaped, African-themed soundscape, "Serengeti Serenade" toand; compilation CD's of various artists by Germany's Rosenklang, "a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placements by Rosenklang:"Although this composition was another of those that wrote itself, "Serengeti Serenade" was composed early in 2002 on a recently purchased Triton LE and remained without an instrumental chorus until late in 2004 when I began in earnest, to arrange and produce what became quite a departure from my typical compositional style."Faegre further describes the arrangement:"The introduction to 'Serengeti Serenade' features the[Antelope] horn described as having French horn characteristics. The Kudu or Antelope horn is also heard at the conclusion and is a hook of the production; African flute, Kalimba and various sundry percussion in addition to African choral samples build ever so gradually during the bridge or 'middle eight.'"Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."Returning toandFaegre added:"On the Korg Triton LEthere is a patch described asthat served as the inspiration for this work. It is not unusual for pre-set patches to be quite enough to evoke a creative response and the Triton very much lived up to its reputation. Though I have never visited the Serengeti, I believe this ambient soundscape encapsulates the African environment of wcj theClose your eyes and enjoy the Serengeti."Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide."Serengeti Serenade" was previously licensed by, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes"You did a really good job of creating an impression of the Serengeti. I thought your chordal and melodic choices were good and the sounds were excellent...your work is quite unique…I am always impressed with your talent and ability to generate interesting and authentic sounds and unusual and engaging arrangements...strong melodically and the arrangement did a good job of keeping it moving and building. Very good production and musicianship...A good piece of music, well recorded. Good performances...an ethnic approach to rock-influenced new age/meditation music; the ethnic component leaves a predominant impression...interesting, ethno-rock new age piece...You very well may be a "musical maverick" from my interpretation of your biography. I appreciate how the piece feels bright and uplifting - particularly when the Ethnic sounding, choir-like voices enter...You're impressively all over the map as a composer. These pieces certainly demonstrate a wide stylistic range..."is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/