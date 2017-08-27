News By Tag
Finally, home by Ronnie Stekel
I could never have written this book without the love and support of my wife, Zsuzsi.
My son Dov and daughter Yael have given me the most wonderful grandchildren. I dedicate this book to them.
Tzahala Ada
Halleli Rosie
Shirel
Harel
When we came to Jerusalem to live it was, as I expected, very different to living in London, but it was also very different to what I had experienced here as a tourist. And so, I decided to record my observations in writing.
We only had two grandchildren when we made aliya, but as the years passed we soon had six. They have no idea how much I love them, and care for them. I pray that when they become grandparents they will derive as much pleasure and naches from their grandchildren as I have from them.
As I enjoyed watching them grow up it dawned on me that when I leave this world their few memories of me will be children's memories. I am now 76 and only G-D knows how long a future I have. I determined, therefore, to continue setting down my thoughts and feelings, so that when the time is right, they will each be given a copy of this book. I hope that they will understand what this grandfather was about, and what made him tick.
Ronnie Stekel
Acknowledgements
I could never have written this book without the love and support of my wife, Zsuzsi. She is also my firmest critic, and usually right. I am also indebted to Kenny Fisher who reviewed and edited my drafts.
This work would never have reached the print stage without my publishers. The support that I received from Yossi Faybish and his staff at Aquillrelle has been unstinting.
To order: http://www.lulu.com/
Author: http://www.aquillrelle.com/
