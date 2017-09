Throughout the week Illinois animal shelters and humane organizations across the state will be spotlighted in exciting animal events in various locations. The week long celebration will be helping animals and bringing joy to communities!

-- Animal World USA is pleased to announce that the 4th Annual Illinois Week for the Animals is coming October 7-15, 2017! The governor-proclaimed week is an opportunity for everyone to connect in the community for the greater good . During the dynamic week animal shelters, rescue groups, libraries and humane organizations across the state will be hosting a multiple of fun-filled, life-saving animal-related events.These activities will be saving lives, strengthening communities and building relationships for years to come.Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens will be joining in, as well, celebrating and helping animals. Events will include animal adoption days, low cost spay/neuter events, reduced fees for shelter pet adoptions/drive days, St. Francis Blessing of the Animals activities around the state, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, 5K's, animal art, multiple group adoption fairs, creative ways to help horses and farm animals, autumn fests, therapy dogs visiting children's hospitals/living-assisted homes and a salute to our military K-9s and working dogs.Also included in the spotlight are pet food drive/opportunities, veggie meetups, low cost clinics, and special themed events for families to help and enjoy the amazing animals. The week will shine the spotlight on the faithful, hard working volunteers and community leaders throughout Illinois.Please note we will be adding new events and activities even throughout the week. For more info and how to become involved, visit the official website http://www.illinoisanimals.org/