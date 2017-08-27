News By Tag
Illinois Week for the Animals is coming October 7-15, 2017!
Throughout the week Illinois animal shelters and humane organizations across the state will be spotlighted in exciting animal events in various locations. The week long celebration will be helping animals and bringing joy to communities!
Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens will be joining in, as well, celebrating and helping animals. Events will include animal adoption days, low cost spay/neuter events, reduced fees for shelter pet adoptions/drive days, St. Francis Blessing of the Animals activities around the state, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, 5K's, animal art, multiple group adoption fairs, creative ways to help horses and farm animals, autumn fests, therapy dogs visiting children's hospitals/living-
Also included in the spotlight are pet food drive/opportunities, veggie meetups, low cost clinics, and special themed events for families to help and enjoy the amazing animals. The week will shine the spotlight on the faithful, hard working volunteers and community leaders throughout Illinois.Please note we will be adding new events and activities even throughout the week. For more info and how to become involved, visit the official website http://www.illinoisanimals.org/
Contact
Animal World USA
***@comcast.net
End
